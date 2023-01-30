Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Johansson)

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

January 30, 2023, 15.30 EET



Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Magnus Johannsson

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 24871/4/4

Transaction date: 2023-01-25

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 233 Unit price: 32.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 233 Volume weighted average price: 32.98 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505