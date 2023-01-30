Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results with Total Assets of $1.9 Billion

| Source: Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

La Jolla, California, UNITED STATES

Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.4 million, up 17.0% from the prior quarter and 5.0% from the same period in the prior year
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.31, up 17.0% from the prior quarter and 5.6% from the same period in the prior year
  • Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) reached $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $100.9 million or 6.8% from the prior quarter
  • The allowance for loan losses was 1.21% of total loans HFI at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.28% as of September 30, 2022
  • The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60 thousand, a decrease from $1.3 million for the prior quarter
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which represent 41.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, declined $71.8 million or 9.4% from the prior quarter. Total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, were $1.5 billion.
  • Net interest margin was 5.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 4.99% for the prior quarter and 4.44% for the same period in the prior year
  • Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase from 0.36% in the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits was 0.79%
  • Tangible book value per share was $25.02 at December 31, 2022, up from $23.51 September 30, 2022 as a result of strong earnings

2022 Full Year and Period End Highlights

  • Record net income of $24.7 million, an increase of 17.4% from $21.0 million for FY’21
  • Diluted earnings per share of $4.33, an increase of 17.2% from $3.69 for FY’21
  • Pretax, pre-provision net revenue of $37.1 million, representing a 13.9% increase from $32.6 million for FY’21
  • Return on average assets of 1.51%, compared to 1.48% for FY’21
  • Return on average equity of 18.16%, compared to 17.77% for FY’21
  • Net interest margin of 4.87%, compared to 4.19% for FY’21
  • Total assets increased to $1.9 billion, representing an increase of 22.2% since December 31, 2021
  • Loans HFI reached $1.6 billion, an increase of $363.8 million or 29.7% since December 31, 2021
  • Total deposits reached $1.7 billion, an increase of $329.5 million or 24.5% since December 31, 2021
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits reached $691.4 million, an increase of $8.8 million or 1.3% since December 31, 2021

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $7.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the prior year same quarter. Net income was $24.7 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $21.0 million, or $3.69 per diluted share, in FY’21.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “I am extremely proud of the progress our Team made this year. Earnings set a new record for the Company and despite a challenging environment, CalPrivate’s commitment to our Distinctly Different service remained steadfast and allowed our Team to focus on delivering value to Clients and Shareholders. Loan growth was strong for the quarter and full year, increasing $100.9 million and $363.8 million, respectively.”

Sowers added, “Net interest income was strong at $22.6 million for Q4’22. Additionally, while growing our revenue, we continued efforts to monitor and manage our efficiency ratio, which was 55.2% in Q4’22. While we anticipate that funding costs will increase, and there is mounting competition for deposits, we will continue to invest in our infrastructure to bring world class service to our Clients.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity as shown by the growth in loans despite a rising rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “The Board is pleased with CalPrivate’s financial performance in 2022, and we remain optimistic about management’s ability to react to and successfully navigate the Company during these uncertain times.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $22.6 million, representing an increase of $2.0 million or 9.7% compared to the prior quarter. This increase was driven primarily by $4.1 million higher interest income caused by the increase in average loan balances and higher yield on loans partially offset by the $2.1 million increase in interest expense, which resulted from higher deposit costs due to higher average deposit balances along with an increase in deposit rates.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.17% compared to 4.99% for the prior quarter. The 18 basis point increase in net interest margin was due to higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher rates paid on deposits. The yield on earning assets was 5.97% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with 5.32% for the prior quarter and the cost of total funding sources was 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.36% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60 thousand, as compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decline of $333 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $11.4 million with a 10.23% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $792 thousand, compared with $10.4 million with a 9.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $647 thousand in the prior quarter. The decline in noninterest income was primarily related to faster prepayments in the SBA portfolio which resulted in accelerated amortization and valuation adjustments to the SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.3 million, or 11.5%, compared to the prior quarter. Much of the increase was due to higher variable compensation and benefits expense related to strong loan growth, partially offset by the decline in professional services related to the active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan for the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for its alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.

Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 29.3% compared to 29.6% for 2021.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

The Company reported total assets of $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $126.6 million or 7.3% since September 30, 2022. The increase in assets was primarily due to higher net loans, which were funded by growth in deposits and an increase in wholesale borrowings. Loans HFI totaled $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $100.9 million or 6.8% since September 30, 2022. Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $144.5 million since September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 41.3% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits grew $216.4 million from the prior quarter and included $61.6 million of callable brokered CDs. Additionally, as of December 31, 2022, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $14.4 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $15.2 million as of September 30, 2022. The average duration of the Bank’s investment securities portfolio is 4.7 years.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $19.2 million or 1.21% of total loans HFI (excluding PPP loans), compared to 1.29% at September 30, 2022. The decrease in the coverage ratio was due to adjustments to the historical loss rate factors and qualitative factors which reflects the continuation of a sustained period of no charge-offs and low delinquencies. There were no net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

As of December 31, 2022, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $15.7 million, down from $15.9 million at September 30, 2022. Total classified assets at December 31, 2022 consisted of 13 loans, of which 7 loans totaling $10.0 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 46%. The remaining 6 loans included 5 SBA loans with a balance of $3.2 million where 3 loans were 75% and 2 were 90% guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

 Dec 31, 2022 (1)Dec 31, 2021
CalPrivate Bank  
Tier I leverage ratio9.52%9.27%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio10.10%11.63%
Total risk-based capital ratio11.35%12.88%

      (1)   December 31, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 
(Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands) 
       
 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 
Assets      
Cash and due from banks$14,495  $13,506  $12,336  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 32,175   44,776   39,663  
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 83,738   43,891   97,086  
Total cash and due from banks 130,408   102,173   149,085  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 6,157   6,157   5,760  
Investment securities available for sale 104,652   107,332   102,066  
Loan held for sale 6,981   7,789   24,658  
Total loans held-for-investment 1,587,960   1,487,098   1,224,158  
Allowance for loan losses (19,152)  (19,092)  (16,974) 
Net loans 1,568,808   1,468,006   1,207,184  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 7,020   7,020   4,909  
Right of use asset 3,265   2,669   3,759  
Premises and equipment, net 1,742   2,040   2,294  
Servicing assets, net 3,007   3,502   3,079  
Accrued interest receivable 5,291   4,262   3,355  
Other assets 16,180   15,951   10,935  
Total assets$ 1,853,511  $ 1,726,901  $ 1,517,084  
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Liabilities      
Noninterest bearing$691,392  $763,227  $682,589  
Interest Bearing 983,730   767,371   663,074  
Total deposits 1,675,122   1,530,598   1,345,663  
FHLB borrowings -   30,000   10,000  
Other borrowings 17,954   17,952   17,947  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,111   13,417   15,110  
Total liabilities 1,710,187   1,591,967   1,388,720  
       
Shareholders' equity      
Common stock 72,221   71,671   70,850  
Additional paid-in capital 3,353   3,568   3,343  
Retained earnings 77,810   70,386   54,922  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (10,060)  (10,691)  (751) 
Total shareholders' equity 143,324   134,934   128,364  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$ 1,853,511  $ 1,726,901  $ 1,517,084  
       


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  For the three months ended Year to Date
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021
Interest Income          
Loans $24,717 $21,028 $16,941 $80,922 $61,806
Investment securities  592  578  352  2,143  1,338
Deposits in other financial institutions  756  372  63  1,467  221
Total interest income  26,065  21,978  17,356  84,532  63,365
           
Interest Expense          
Deposits  3,149  1,011  353  4,897  1,689
Borrowings  320  364  314  1,311  2,885
Total interest expense  3,469  1,375  667  6,208  4,574
           
Net interest income  22,596  20,603  16,689  78,324  58,791
Provision for loan losses  60  1,316  834  2,178  2,713
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  22,536  19,287  15,855  76,146  56,078
           
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  274  306  254  1,160  945
Net gain on sale of loans  792  647  3,670  4,678  9,309
Other noninterest income  6  452  348  1,190  1,084
Total noninterest income  1,072  1,405  4,272  7,028  11,338
           
Noninterest expense:          
Compensation and employee benefits  8,482  7,261  6,802  30,430  24,278
Occupancy and equipment  819  756  741  3,106  3,855
Data processing  942  993  703  3,411  2,827
Professional services  1,018  1,493  843  5,261  2,837
Other expenses  1,814  1,224  1,068  6,036  3,756
Total noninterest expense  13,075  11,727  10,157  48,244  37,553
Income before provision for income taxes  10,533  8,965  9,970  34,930  29,863
Provision for income taxes  3,102  2,614  2,891  10,233  8,833
Net income  $ 7,431 $ 6,351 $ 7,079 $ 24,697 $ 21,030
Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,383 $ 6,306 $ 7,002 $ 24,495 $ 20,746
           
Earnings per share          
Basic earnings per share $1.33 $1.14 $1.26 $4.40 $3.75
Diluted earnings per share $1.31 $1.12 $1.24 $4.33 $3.69
           
Average shares outstanding  5,561,376  5,549,480  5,547,422  5,561,358  5,535,581
Diluted average shares outstanding  5,655,355  5,640,841  5,638,186  5,658,434  5,617,017


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                   
  For the three months ended
  December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021
  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets                  
Deposits in other financial institutions $91,324 $756 3.28% $77,353 $372 1.91% $171,279 $63 0.15%
Investment securities  114,390  592 2.07%  122,184  578 1.89%  96,722  351 1.44%
Loans, including LHFS  1,527,863  24,717 6.42%  1,438,489  21,028 5.80%  1,222,234  16,942 5.50%
Total interest-earning assets  1,733,577  26,065 5.97%  1,638,026  21,978 5.32%  1,490,235  17,356 4.62%
Noninterest-earning assets  25,627      27,465      24,348    
Total Assets $1,759,204     $1,665,491     $1,514,583    
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $141,030 $295 0.83% $92,986 $166 0.71% $74,158 $14 0.07%
Money market  597,670  1,674 1.11%  535,473  680 0.50%  504,171  202 0.16%
Savings deposits  13,444  18 0.53%  13,437  8 0.24%  10,602  3 0.11%
Certificates of deposit  101,202  1,162 4.56%  69,676  157 0.89%  68,408  134 0.78%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  853,346  3,149 1.46%  711,572  1,011 0.56%  657,339  353 0.21%
                   
FHLB advances  12,195  112 3.64%  15,299  92 2.39%  10,000  42 1.67%
Other borrowings  18,063  208 4.57%  17,951  272 6.06%  17,945  272 6.01%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  30,258  320 4.20%  33,250  364 4.34%  27,945  314 4.46%
                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits  720,656      771,167      689,438    
Total Funding Sources  1,604,260  3,469 0.86%  1,515,989  1,375 0.36%  1,374,722  667 0.19%
                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  13,614      4,775      12,474    
Shareholders' equity  141,330      144,727      127,387    
                   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,759,204     $1,665,491     $1,514,583    
                   
Net interest income/spread   $22,596 5.11%   $20,603 4.96%   $16,689 4.43%
Net interest margin     5.17%     4.99%     4.44%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. 
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates 
(Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands) 
              
  Year to Date 
  December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 
  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 
Interest-Earnings Assets:             
Deposits in other financial institutions $96,277 $1,467 1.52% $172,268 $221 0.13% 
Investment securities  117,870  2,143 1.82%  84,261  1,338 1.59% 
Loans  1,394,369  80,922 5.80%  1,145,320  61,806 5.40% 
Total interest-earning assets  1,608,516  84,532 5.26%  1,401,849  63,365 4.52% 
Noninterest-earning assets  25,719      21,115     
Total Assets $1,634,235     $1,422,964     
              
Interest-Bearing Liabilities             
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $100,216 $530 0.53% $66,575 $50 0.08% 
Money market  531,317  2,789 0.52%  463,595  915 0.20% 
Savings deposits  13,654  33 0.24%  9,564  10 0.10% 
Certificates of deposit  76,717  1,545 2.01%  78,193  714 0.91% 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  721,904  4,897 0.68%  617,927  1,689 0.27% 
              
FHLB advances  11,889  288 2.42%  34,521  1,798 5.21% 
Other borrowings  17,978  1,023 5.69%  17,943  1,087 6.06% 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  29,867  1,311 4.39%  52,464  2,885 5.50% 
              
Noninterest-bearing deposits  733,313      621,042     
Total Funding Sources  1,485,084  6,208 0.42%  1,291,433  4,574 0.35% 
              
Noninterest-bearing liabilities  13,120      13,180     
Shareholders' equity  136,031      118,351     
              
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,634,235     $1,422,964     
              
Net interest income/spread   $78,324 4.84%   $58,791 4.17% 
Net interest margin     4.87%     4.19% 


 PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. 
 Condensed Balance Sheets 
 (Unaudited) 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 
Assets          
Cash and due from banks$130,408  $102,173  $88,792  $124,015  $149,085  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 6,157   6,157   6,157   5,817   5,760  
Investment securities 104,652   107,332   113,565   114,382   102,066  
Loans held for sale 6,981   7,789   4,460   1,999   24,658  
Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) 1,586,681   1,485,749   1,376,801   1,276,043   1,188,634  
SBA PPP loans 1,279   1,349   2,718   8,795   35,524  
Allowance for loan losses (19,152)  (19,092)  (17,776)  (17,117)  (16,974) 
Net loans 1,568,808   1,468,006   1,361,743   1,267,721   1,207,184  
Right of use asset 3,265   2,669   3,037   3,400   3,759  
Premises and equipment, net 1,742   2,040   2,640   2,813   2,294  
Other assets and interest receivable 31,498   30,735   31,708   25,335   22,278  
Total assets$ 1,853,511  $ 1,726,901  $ 1,612,102  $ 1,545,482  $ 1,517,084  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
           
Liabilities          
Noninterest Bearing$691,392  $763,227  $747,006  $724,469  $682,589  
Interest Bearing 983,730   767,371   693,646   646,545   663,074  
Total Deposits 1,675,122   1,530,598   1,440,652   1,371,014   1,345,663  
Borrowings 17,954   47,952   27,950   27,948   27,947  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,111   13,417   13,305   14,630   15,110  
Total liabilities 1,710,187   1,591,967   1,481,907   1,413,592   1,388,720  
           
Shareholders' equity          
Common stock 72,221   71,671   71,516   70,899   70,850  
Additional paid-in capital 3,353   3,568   3,368   3,602   3,343  
Retained earnings 77,810   70,386   64,036   61,424   54,922  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (10,060)  (10,691)  (8,725)  (4,035)  (751) 
Total shareholders' equity 143,324   134,934   130,195   131,890   128,364  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$ 1,853,511  $ 1,726,901  $ 1,612,102  $ 1,545,482  $ 1,517,084  
           
Book value per common share$25.55  $24.12  $23.31  $23.42  $22.81  
Tangible book value per common share$25.02  $23.51  $22.68  $22.80  $22.26  
Shares outstanding 5,609,025   5,594,380   5,584,465   5,630,993   5,627,735  


 PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
 Condensed Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 For the three months ended
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Interest income$26,065  $21,978  $18,706  $17,781  $17,356 
Interest expense 3,469   1,375   723   640   667 
Net interest income 22,596   20,603   17,983   17,141   16,689 
Provision for loan losses 60   1,316   659   142   834 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 22,536   19,287   17,324   16,999   15,855 
          
Noninterest income 1,072   1,405   1,442   3,109   4,272 
          
Compensation and employee benefits 8,482   7,261   7,374   7,313   6,802 
Occupancy and equipment 819   756   808   723   741 
Data processing 942   993   824   653   703 
Professional services 1,018   1,493   1,835   915   843 
Other expenses 1,814   1,224   1,759   1,239   1,068 
Total noninterest expense 13,075   11,727   12,600   10,843   10,157 
          
Income before provision for income taxes 10,533   8,965   6,166   9,265   9,970 
Income taxes 3,102   2,614   1,769   2,747   2,891 
Net income$7,431  $6,351  $4,397  $6,518  $7,079 
Net income available to common shareholders$7,383  $6,306  $4,347  $6,448  $7,002 
          
Earnings per share         
Basic earnings per share$1.33  $1.14  $0.78  $1.16  $1.26 
Diluted earnings per share$1.31  $1.12  $0.77  $1.14  $1.24 
          
Average shares outstanding 5,561,376   5,549,480   5,543,065   5,568,400   5,547,422 
Diluted average shares outstanding 5,655,355   5,640,841   5,639,282   5,672,701   5,638,186 
          
 Performance Ratios
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
ROAA 1.68%  1.51%  1.11%  1.74%  1.91%
ROAE 20.86%  17.41%  13.28%  19.95%  22.72%
ROATCE (1) 21.37%  17.85%  13.64%  20.48%  23.25%
Net interest margin 5.17%  4.99%  4.61%  4.65%  4.44%
Net interest spread 5.11%  4.96%  4.60%  4.63%  4.43%
Efficiency ratio (1) 55.24%  53.29%  64.86%  53.55%  48.46%
Noninterest expense / average assets 2.95%  2.79%  3.17%  2.90%  2.66%
          
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.      


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
          
 Selected Quarterly Average Balances
 (Dollars in thousands)
 For the three months ended
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Total assets$1,759,204  $1,665,491  $1,592,276  $1,516,352  $1,514,583 
Earning assets$1,733,577  $1,638,026  $1,564,662  $1,494,850  $1,490,235 
Total loans, including loans held for sale$1,527,863  $1,438,489  $1,339,095  $1,268,695  $1,222,234 
Total deposits$1,574,002  $1,482,740  $1,419,648  $1,341,631  $1,346,777 
Total shareholders' equity$141,330  $144,727  $132,789  $132,472  $127,387 
          
          
 Loan Balances by Type
 (Dollars in thousands)
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Real estate - investor owned$476,404  $403,950  $390,628  $350,152  $324,167 
Real estate - owner occupied 394,077   382,689   359,270   371,840   339,081 
Real estate - multifamily 130,901   136,841   121,693   105,964   97,285 
Real estate - single family 118,502   107,728   94,212   89,630   86,400 
Commercial business 404,640   393,020   359,692   307,421   294,950 
SBA PPP loans 1,279   1,349   2,718   8,795   35,524 
Land and construction 56,153   55,418   44,856   44,856   39,702 
Consumer 6,004   6,103   6,450   6,180   7,049 
Total loans held for investment$1,587,960  $1,487,098  $1,379,519  $1,284,838  $1,224,158 
          
          
 Deposits by Type
 (Dollars in thousands)
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Non interest bearing DDA$691,392  $763,227  $747,006  $724,469  $682,589 
Interest bearing DDA 174,248   95,677   93,405   75,904   81,788 
Savings & MMA 655,052   591,408   533,145   503,552   513,070 
Retail CD 3,486   3,478   3,387   3,384   5,281 
Jumbo CD 150,944   76,808   63,709   63,705   62,935 
Total deposits$1,675,122  $1,530,598  $1,440,652  $1,371,014  $1,345,663 
          
          
 Asset Quality
 (Dollars in thousands)
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Total loans held-for-investment$1,587,960  $1,487,098  $1,379,519  $1,284,838  $1,224,158 
Allowance for Loan Losses$(19,152) $(19,092) $(17,776) $(17,117) $(16,975)
30-89 day past due loans$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
90+ day past due loans$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Nonaccrual loans$3,880  $4,593  $1,453  $1,453  $1,510 
NPAs / Assets 0.21%  0.27%  0.09%  0.09%  0.10%
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.24%  0.31%  0.11%  0.11%  0.12%
Net quarterly charge-offs$-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized) 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.21%  1.28%  1.29%  1.33%  1.39%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 493.61%  415.68%  1,223.4%  1,178.05%  1,124.11%


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
          
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
          
 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
 (Dollars in thousands)
          
 For the three months ended
 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Efficiency Ratio         
Noninterest expense$13,075  $11,727  $12,600  $10,843  $10,157 
Net interest income 22,596   20,603   17,983   17,141   16,689 
Noninterest income 1,072   1,405   1,442   3,109   4,272 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,668   22,008   19,425   20,250   20,961 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 55.2%  53.3%  64.9%  53.5%  48.5%
          
Pretax pre-provision net revenue         
Net interest income$22,596  $20,603  $17,983  $17,141  $16,689 
Noninterest income 1,072   1,405   1,442   3,109   4,272 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 23,668   22,008   19,425   20,250   20,961 
Less: Noninterest expense 13,075   11,727   12,600   10,843   10,157 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$10,593  $10,281  $6,825  $9,407  $10,804 
          
Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity        
Net income$7,431  $6,351  $4,397  $6,518  $7,079 
Average assets 1,759,204   1,665,491   1,592,276   1,516,352   1,514,583 
Average shareholders' equity 141,330   144,727   132,789   132,472   127,387 
Less: Average intangible assets 3,385   3,599   3,490   3,379   2,908 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 137,945   141,128   129,299   129,093   124,479 
          
Return on average assets 1.68%  1.51%  1.11%  1.74%  1.91%
Return on average equity 20.86%  17.41%  13.28%  19.95%  22.72%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 21.37%  17.85%  13.64%  20.48%  23.25%
          
Tangible book value per share         
Total equity 143,324   134,934   130,195   131,890   128,364 
Less: Total intangible assets 3,007   3,502   3,525   3,079   2,374 
Total tangible equity 140,317   131,432   126,670   128,811   125,990 
Shares outstanding 5,609,025   5,594,380   5,584,465   5,630,993   5,627,735 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$25.02  $23.49  $22.68  $22.88  $22.39 


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
    
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
    
 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
 (Dollars in thousands)
    
 Year to Date
 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021
Efficiency Ratio   
Noninterest expense$48,244  $37,553 
Net interest income 78,324   58,791 
Noninterest income 7,028   11,338 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 85,352   70,129 
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 56.5%  53.5%
    
Pretax pre-provision net revenue   
Net interest income$78,324  $58,791 
Noninterest income 7,028   11,338 
Total net interest income and noninterest income 85,352   70,129 
Less: Noninterest expense 48,244   37,553 
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$37,108  $32,576 
    
Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity   
Net income$24,697  $21,030 
Average assets 1,634,235   1,422,964 
Average shareholders' equity 136,031   118,351 
Less: Average intangible assets 3,464   2,194 
Average tangible common equity(3) 132,567   116,157 
    
Return on average assets 1.51%  1.48%
Return on average equity 18.16%  17.77%
Return on average tangible common equity(non-GAAP) 18.63%  18.10%