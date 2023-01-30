New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Defense Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344783/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Air Defense Systems Market to Reach $46.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Air Defense Systems estimated at US$35.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Missile Defense Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$21.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-Aircraft Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Air Defense Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)

- Aselsan A.S.

- BAE Systems PLC

- Hanwha Corporation

- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

- Jsc Concern Vko Almaz-Antey

- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

- Leonardo SpA

- Lockheed Martin Corporation

- MBDA UK Limited

- Northrop Grumman Corporation

- Raytheon Company

- Rheinmetall AG

- SAAB AB

- Thales Group

- The Boeing Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Air Defense System: An Introductory Prelude

With Battlefield Threats Evolving at a Robust Pace,

Opportunities Galore for Air Defense Systems

Geopolitical Instabilities along and Relentless Quest for

Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Advanced Military

Technologies such as Air Defense Systems

Military Spending to Remain Northbound Amid Extension in Global

Terrorism and Regional Conflicts

Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013

through 2023

The United States Remains the Global Propagator of Air Defense

Technology

China’s Growing Interest in Ballistic Missile Defence Poised to

Accelerate Market Expansion

Air Defense System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise of Military UAVs Makes Air Defense Systems More Important

Than Ever Before

Prominent Military UAV Models: A Review

Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years

2019 & 2025

Growing Emphasis on Defense IoT to Alter Dynamics in the

Missile Defense Technology

Advancements in Sensor Technologies Widen Role & Importance of

IoT in Defense Installations

Defense IoT Deployments Poised to Gather Steam Through

Impending Roll Out of 5G Networks

Sophisticated Air Defense Systems Take Center Stage in the Era

of Electronic Warfare (EW)

Defense Tech Advancements Promulgate EW as the Mainstream

Military Practice

Land-Based Systems Dominate the Air Defense Systems Market

Long Range Air Defense (LRAD) Systems Gear Up to Tackle ICBM

Targets

A Review of Select LRAD Systems

Patriot Missile Long-Range Air-Defence System - The United States

S-400 Missile System - Russia

The FD-2000 - China

NASAMS - Norway/USA

Raad (3rd Khordad) - Iran

Robust Demand for Short-Range Air Defense Systems

A Review of Select Short-Range Air Defense Systems

SHORAD: An Established Short-Range Air Defense

Falcon- The Latest Entrant

Sky Dragon 12 GAS5

Advancement in Radar Technology Adds Teeth to Modern Air

Defense Systems

Hypersonics, the Upcoming ?Invincible’ Missiles, Seek Next

Generation Upgrades in Air Defense Systems

The US, Russia, and China Scramble in the Hypersonic Missile Race

Recent Developments in the Air Defense Systems Domain

The US Deploys THAAD Missile Defense System in Israel

Turkey Readies itself to Deploy Russian S-400 Missile Defense

System

India to Receive Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems from 2020

Onwards

Iran Showcases Khordad 15 Advanced Missile Defense System

The US Army Deploys THAAD Missile-Interceptor Batteries in Romania

Pakistan Inducts Chinese LY 80 Low-to-Medium altitude Air

Defence System (LOMADS)



