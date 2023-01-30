New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Defense Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344783/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Air Defense Systems Market to Reach $46.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Air Defense Systems estimated at US$35.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Missile Defense Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$21.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-Aircraft Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Air Defense Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- Aselsan A.S.
- BAE Systems PLC
- Hanwha Corporation
- Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
- Jsc Concern Vko Almaz-Antey
- Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- Leonardo SpA
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- MBDA UK Limited
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Raytheon Company
- Rheinmetall AG
- SAAB AB
- Thales Group
- The Boeing Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344783/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Air Defense System: An Introductory Prelude
With Battlefield Threats Evolving at a Robust Pace,
Opportunities Galore for Air Defense Systems
Geopolitical Instabilities along and Relentless Quest for
Military Supremacy Create Ample Room for Advanced Military
Technologies such as Air Defense Systems
Military Spending to Remain Northbound Amid Extension in Global
Terrorism and Regional Conflicts
Global Military Spending (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2013
through 2023
The United States Remains the Global Propagator of Air Defense
Technology
China’s Growing Interest in Ballistic Missile Defence Poised to
Accelerate Market Expansion
Air Defense System - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Military UAVs Makes Air Defense Systems More Important
Than Ever Before
Prominent Military UAV Models: A Review
Global UAV Production (in US$ Million) by Application for Years
2019 & 2025
Growing Emphasis on Defense IoT to Alter Dynamics in the
Missile Defense Technology
Advancements in Sensor Technologies Widen Role & Importance of
IoT in Defense Installations
Defense IoT Deployments Poised to Gather Steam Through
Impending Roll Out of 5G Networks
Sophisticated Air Defense Systems Take Center Stage in the Era
of Electronic Warfare (EW)
Defense Tech Advancements Promulgate EW as the Mainstream
Military Practice
Land-Based Systems Dominate the Air Defense Systems Market
Long Range Air Defense (LRAD) Systems Gear Up to Tackle ICBM
Targets
A Review of Select LRAD Systems
Patriot Missile Long-Range Air-Defence System - The United States
S-400 Missile System - Russia
The FD-2000 - China
NASAMS - Norway/USA
Raad (3rd Khordad) - Iran
Robust Demand for Short-Range Air Defense Systems
A Review of Select Short-Range Air Defense Systems
SHORAD: An Established Short-Range Air Defense
Falcon- The Latest Entrant
Sky Dragon 12 GAS5
Advancement in Radar Technology Adds Teeth to Modern Air
Defense Systems
Hypersonics, the Upcoming ?Invincible’ Missiles, Seek Next
Generation Upgrades in Air Defense Systems
The US, Russia, and China Scramble in the Hypersonic Missile Race
Recent Developments in the Air Defense Systems Domain
The US Deploys THAAD Missile Defense System in Israel
Turkey Readies itself to Deploy Russian S-400 Missile Defense
System
India to Receive Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems from 2020
Onwards
Iran Showcases Khordad 15 Advanced Missile Defense System
The US Army Deploys THAAD Missile-Interceptor Batteries in Romania
Pakistan Inducts Chinese LY 80 Low-to-Medium altitude Air
Defence System (LOMADS)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Land by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Land by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Naval
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Naval by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Naval by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Airborne by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Airborne by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Airborne by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Air Defense Systems Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Missile Defense Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Missile Defense Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Missile Defense Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-Aircraft Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Anti-Aircraft Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Anti-Aircraft Systems
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
C-Ram Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for C-Ram Systems by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for C-Ram Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Air Defense Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by Type -
Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile Defense
Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile Defense
Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Air Defense Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by Type -
Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile Defense
Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Air Defense Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by Type -
Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile Defense
Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Air Defense Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile Defense
Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Air Defense Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile Defense
Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Air Defense Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile
Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land,
Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by Type -
Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile Defense
Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Air Defense Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by Type -
Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile Defense
Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by Type -
Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile Defense
Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile Defense
Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Air Defense
Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft
Systems and C-Ram Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Air Defense
Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Air Defense Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Defense Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Air Defense Systems
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Air Defense Systems
by Type - Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and
C-Ram Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Air Defense Systems
by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Air Defense Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Air Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense
Systems by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Land, Naval and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Air Defense Systems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Missile Defense
Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Air
Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense Systems by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Land, Naval
and Airborne for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Defense Systems by Type - Missile Defense Systems,
Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram Systems - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Air Defense Systems
by Type - Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and
C-Ram Systems Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Air Defense
Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Missile Defense Systems, Anti-Aircraft Systems and C-Ram
Systems for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Air Defense Systems by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Air Defense Systems
by Platform - Land, Naval and Airborne Markets - Independent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344783/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Air Defense Systems Market to Reach $46.2 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Defense Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344783/?utm_source=GNW