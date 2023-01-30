New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Performance Trucks Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06343990/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global High Performance Trucks Market to Reach 2.6 Million Units by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for High Performance Trucks estimated at 2 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.6 Million Units by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2022-2030. Pickup Trucks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach 1.8 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 585.2 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.3% CAGR
The High Performance Trucks market in the U.S. is estimated at 585.2 Thousand Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 466.7 Thousand Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Ashok Leyland Ltd.
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Daimler Trucks North America LLC
- Isuzu Motors Ltd.
- Iveco SpA
- MAN Truck & Bus AG
- Paccar Inc.
- Scania AB
- Tata Motors Ltd.
- Volvo Trucks
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
High Performance Truck - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
