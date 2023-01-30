New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart City Solution Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414113/?utm_source=GNW

This study focusses on smart city solutions.



It includes an updated overview of the structure of smart city operations, a smart city’s constituent parts, applications of smart city solutions, and the challenges these solutions face.



The study offers a global view of the smart city solution provider market and includes the technology and the regulatory landscape of smart city project implementations.



It also looks at the near-term outlook and the future trends that are visible in this industry.



As part of the product analysis, the study deep-dives into the offerings of the largest market participants.



As the market has expanded over the last few years, the solutions being offered are more mature with enhanced capabilities.Frost & Sullivan also looks at technology companies that provide a one-stop shop integrated smart city solution to small companies that focus on certain segments of the smart city value chain.



The study includes a benchmarking of these providers’ products.



The market is expected to grow rapidly as government regulations are making it necessary for cities to employ technology to reduce their carbon footprint, decrease service cost, and boost residents’ safety and security.



A detailed analysis of the market situation and the participants is provided, and the study is a useful starting point for anyone looking at this market.

