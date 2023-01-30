E-learning Market Size Report (465.47 Billion by 2028) is Driven by Growing Higher Education Sector – Comprehensive Analysis by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ E-learning Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Delivery Mode (Online, LMS, Mobile, and Others), Learning Mode (Self-Paced and Instructor-Led), and End User [Academic (K-12 and Higher Institution) and Corporate]”; The global e-learning market growth is fuelled by emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), increasing spending on education sector and transformation and enrichment of education experience via AI-powered E-learning.





Global E-learning Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 274.10 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 465.47 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 182 No. of Tables 119 No. of Charts & Figures 85 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Delivery Mode, Learning Mode, and End User





Global E-learning Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Kydon Holdings Pte Ltd., Gnowbe Pte Ltd., Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D2L Inc., Oracle Corp., Marshall Cavendish Education Pte. Ltd., Citrix Systems Inc., and SAP SE are the leading players profiled in the e-learning market report. Several other essential players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help key players strategize their growth. A few developments are mentioned below:

In 2022: D-ID, a world leader in AI-driven creative media, entered a strategic partnership with Skill Plus—a Japanese e-learning platform that plans and sells seminars and e-learning courses.

In 2022: Udemy, a popular online learning and teaching platform, announced the expansion of Udemy Business in Asia Pacific. Udemy Business developed 8,000 foreign courses in 13 different local languages and attained the attention of several enterprise customers from various regions.





Ease of Tracking Student Performance and Maintaining Centralized Student Database Drive Global E-learning Market Growth:

E-learning allows teachers to track students’ progress and ensure they are achieving their performance goals. Educational institutes are seeking new methods for optimizing their operations and handling student data better. Student database management systems make student’s tasks easier, reduce manpower requirements, and ensure efficient learning processes. Also, maintaining a centralized student database ensures data-driven collaboration between teachers, students, parents, and admin staff. E-learning platforms provide a one-stop solution for integrating student data from various processes such as enrollment, parent-teacher communications, exam results, and attendance records. For example, when students fail online exams, an instructor offers various learning methods aligned with their personalities so they can easily grasp the learning materials and improve their performance. Advanced e-learning systems provide reporting and analytical tools that enable teachers to identify missing features from student’s existing courses and allow access to areas wherein they excel. For instance, if students have difficulty understanding certain learning materials, teachers can assess the content and make necessary improvements. In addition, all information related to students—including personal details, completed assignments and exams, payment status, and learning activities—is stored safely in a centralized system; these details can be displayed readily on a single screen. Thus, e-learning platforms aid the ease of tracking student performances and maintaining a centralized database, which is boosting their popularity among education stakeholders and driving the e-learning market growth.





E-learning Market: Industry Overview

The e-learning market is segmented based on delivery mode, learning mode, end user, and geography. Based on delivery mode, the e-learning market is segmented into online, LMS, mobile, and others. Based on learning mode, the market is bifurcated into self-paced and instructor-led. Based on end user, the market is divided into academic and corporate. The academic segment is further bifurcated into K-12 and higher institutions.

Based on geography, the e-learning market is segmented into North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, China, New Zealand, and Rest of APAC), MEA (Saudi Araba, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of MEA), and South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America).

In the MEA and South America, the e-learning market growth is gaining traction due to the rising adoption of e-learning solutions. Furthermore, the growing integration of cloud technology in e-learning solutions is expected to streamline the learning processes in these two regions. This is projected to boost the demand for e-learning solutions. Also, many organizations are compelled to introduce innovative learning projects to improve the skill set of their employees, which is one of the factors for the growth of the e-learning market. In addition, the growing number of international universities and institutes in Dubai (UAE) and the rising standard of living and education are a few factors expected to play a significant role in drawing the attention of learners and students in the coming years. Thus, the e-learning market is also expected to grow due to the rising adoption of e-learning solutions, growing number of necessary employee training, increasing construction activities, and rising presence of international universities & institutes in these two regions.





