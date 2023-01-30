New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Global Solar Photovoltaic Materials" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414106/?utm_source=GNW

The manufacturing of solar modules is a complex process that involves the use of various chemicals at each stage to construct cells and the elements that surround them.



Chemical companies contribute to the supply chain by providing solar silicon, assorted films, glass, silicones, aluminum frames, and other components and materials to ingot, wafer, cell manufacturers, laminators, and module assemblers.



This report quantifies revenues at various points in the supply chain to provide market sizing for several materials for the current year and forecasts until 2030.In addition, it offers an outlook on the most relevant innovations available in the market and a forecast of how modules will be constructed in the coming years.



Growth opportunities include fluorine-free backsheets, how companies should invest in R&D for module recycling, as it will be a huge business in the future, and how building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) will necessitate new materials for this specific implementation.

Author: Leonardo Sampieri

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414106/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________