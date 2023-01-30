Clay Town Center Welcomes TownePlace Suites to Development

MIDDLEBURG, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clay Town Center is pleased to announce the addition of a five-story TownePlace Suites by Marriott to its development.

The new 95,000-square-foot hotel will feature 126 rooms with a mixture of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. All rooms include a spacious kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stovetop, as well as larger work areas.

All TownePlace Suites by Marriott are designed to provide comfortable accommodations for business travelers, vacationers, and others who seek longer-term stays. Amenities include a swimming pool, on-site fitness center, indoor-outdoor dining, BBQ grills, lakefront fire pit, convenience store, and guest laundry facility. The pet-friendly hotel also offers a free hot breakfast every day, as well as free high-speed internet.

The new TownePlace Suites by Marriott is the only extended-stay hotel within a 10-mile radius. Located across the street from Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital and a short drive to Cecil Commerce Center, the property provides a convenient and cost-effective solution for travelers in need of long-term accommodations.

"Given the rapid growth of our community, there is a need for an extended stay hotel in the area to provide housing for business travelers, workers helping support the growth of Clay County, families visiting loved ones or local sporting events, as well as visitors to the Cecil Commerce Center," said Rick Friedman of Paradigm Development Partners, developer of Clay Town Center. "This TownePlace Suites is an exciting and necessary addition to the Clay Town Center development."

A partnership between Clay Town Center Hospitality and Kellogg & Kimsey Inc., as well as the local Clay County city planners, the hotel will be located at 1625 Jeremiah Street in the Clay Town Center development. Construction will begin in the 2nd quarter of 2023, with an estimated grand opening in late summer of 2024.

Marriott International is a leader in the hotel industry, with 30 brands and more than 8,000 properties throughout the world. TownePlace Suites is one of four extended-stay hotels on the company's lengthy roster.

Learn more about TownePlace Suites by Marriott at www.towneplacesuites.marriott.com.

Please visit www.claytowncenter.com for more information about the growing development.

Contact Information:

Rick Friedman

Vice President & Treasurer

rick@paradigmdevelopment.com

904-788-3085



