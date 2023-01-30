Platform as a Service Market Worth $193.3 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Platform-as-a-Service Market by Type (Application Platform-as-a-Service, Database Platform-as-a-Service), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Sector (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, and Healthcare), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the global Platform-as-a-Service market is projected to reach $193.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5444

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is a cloud computing model. PaaS provides a platform for customers to develop, run, and manage applications without building and maintaining the requisite cloud infrastructure. Platform-as-a-Service is gaining traction due to its increased implementation by different enterprises for notable benefits, such as cost savings, increased productivity, speed and efficiency, performance, and security.

Several industries and organizations, including government, BFSI, retail, and healthcare, are deploying this technology on a considerable scale. The increasing adoption of cloud computing services, the rising need to reduce the time and cost of application development, and the increasing adoption of AI, MI, and IoT technologies. However, data security & privacy concerns may restrain the market growth to some extent.

The rising government initiatives for cloud adoption and rapid development of the mobile app ecosystem are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the Platform-as-a-Service market. Furthermore, the cloud migration for companies seeking digital transformation is expected to pose challenges to the growth of the Platform-as-a-Service market. The latest trends in the global Platform-as-a-Service market are the rise in cloud gaming and serverless computing.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Platform-as-a-Service Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the global economy. Nationwide lockdowns and social distancing norms were imposed across several countries, negatively affecting multiple industries, including the Platform-as-a-Service industry. Uncertainty regarding the duration of lockdowns made it difficult for the key market players to anticipate the recovery of the Platform-as-a-Service market.

Numerous providers of Platform-as-a-Service were under immense pressure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, economies started to shift their focus from responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to economic recovery, and hence, various growth opportunities are expected to emerge for the Platform-as-a-Service market player due to the consistently rising adoption of cloud computing solutions among businesses.

However, several businesses are working extensively to move the Platform-as-a-Service market in the right direction. Local governments are also undertaking several relief steps to mitigate the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Platform-as-a-Service market is expected to recover its market growth in the future.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5444

The global platform-as-a-service market is segmented by type (application PaaS, integration PaaS, database PaaS and other types), deployment mode (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud), organization size (large enterprises, small & medium-sized enterprises), sector (BFSI, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utility, government & defense, and other sectors). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, in 2023, the application PaaS segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global platform-as-a-service market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for flexibility and scalability in application development, rising demand for cloud computing, and growing demand for AI. Also, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment mode, in 2023, the public cloud segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global platform-as-a-service market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing reliance on public cloud services among SMEs for effective management and the rising shift of businesses towards work-from-home culture. In addition, the benefits offered by the public cloud, such as cost efficiency, agility, and flexibility, further augment the growth of this segment. However, the hybrid cloud segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for agile and scalable computing and the rising need for computational power are expected to support this segment's growth

Based on organization size, in 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global platform-as-a-service market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high spending capabilities of large enterprises and the availability of skilled IT personnel for the management of cloud platforms. However, the small & medium enterprises segment is slated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Platform as a Service Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/45100058

Based on sector, in 2023, the BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global platform-as-a-service market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising penetration of mobile devices, the rapid development of the mobile app ecosystem, and the growing demand for enhanced computing power among banks and fintech. However, the healthcare segment is slated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing trend of healthcare digitalization and cloud deployment in the healthcare sector is expected to support this segment's growth.

Based on geography, the global Platform-as-a-Service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global platform-as-a-service market. The large market share of North America is attributed to the presence of leading Platform-as-a-Service provider and their increasing focus on developing advanced application PaaS technology and increasing government funding for further advancements.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The infrastructural growth in APAC, especially in China, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, the rapid growth rate of developing economies, rapidly developing data centers, and the growing awareness about the importance of cloud computing among small and medium-sized organizations create huge opportunities for the Platform-as-a-Service market.

Some of the key players operating in the global platform-as-a-service market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Google LLC (U.S.), Salesforce, Inc. (U.S.), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Salesforce, Inc. (U.S.), Mendix Technology BV (Netherlands), Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. (India), ServiceNow, Inc. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/platform-as-a-service-market-5444

Scope of the Report:

Platform as a Service Market, by Type

Application PaaS

Integration PaaS

Database PaaS

Other Types

Platform as a Service Market, by Deployment Mode

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Platform as a Service Market, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Platform as a Service Market, by Sector

BFSI

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Government & Defense

Other Sectors

Platform as a Service Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5444

Related Reports:

Cloud Analytics Market by Component, Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, Descriptive, Diagnostic), Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, IT, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Education, Utilities), and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cloud-analytics-market-5208

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market by Application (Clinical Information Systems, Nonclinical Information Systems), Service Model (SAAS, IASS, PAAS), Deployment Model (Private cloud, Public cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Pricing Model (Pay-as-you-go, Spot Pricing), Component (Services, Software), End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-cloud-computing-market-5000

Cloud Security Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Security Type (Network Security, Application Security), Service Model, Organization Size, and End User (BFSI, Government, Retail, and Other End Users) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cloud-security-market-5379

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.