Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Empty Capsules Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Empty Capsules estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2030. Gelatin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Gelatin segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $737.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Empty Capsules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$737.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$695 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)

- ACG Worldwide Pvt., Ltd.

- Bright Pharmacaps Inc.

- Capscanada Corporation

- Capsugel, Inc.

- Healthcaps India Limited

- Medi-Caps Ltd.

- Natural Capsules Ltd.

- Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.

- Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.

- Qualicaps, Inc.

- Roxlor, LLC

- Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.

- Suheung Co Ltd.

- Sunil Healthcare





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Empty Capsules Market to Register Steady Growth

Empty Capsules - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players by Product Sales: 2018



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Growth in Ageing Population Drives Market Growth

Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age

Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)

Growth in Pharmaceutical Market to Spur Demand

Worldwide Pharmaceutical Market Growth by region: 2017 and 2022E

Growth in Pharmaceutical R&D and Clinical Trials to Support

Market Demand

Expenditure (in Billion USD) of Pharmaceutical R&D in the US:

1980-2017)

Total Registered Studies Number: 2000-2021

With Increase in Technological Advancements of Drug Delivery

Systems, the Market is expected to Register Gains

Increasing Importance for Sports Nutrition to Bolster Market

Growth

Global Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports Nutrition: 2014-

2024

Total Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports Nutrition in

North America: 2011-2021E

Growing Application of Empty Capsules in Cosmetics and

Nutraceutical Industries to Bolster Demand



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Empty

Capsules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Gelatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Gelatin by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Gelatin by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Gelatin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Gelatin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Gelatin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antibiotics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Antibiotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Antibiotics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Antacid & Antiflatulent

Preparations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Antacid & Antiflatulent

Preparations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nutraceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Nutraceutical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Nutraceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Empty Capsules Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins & Dietary Supplements by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Vitamins & Dietary

Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins & Dietary

Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Empty Capsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Empty

Capsules by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Empty

Capsules by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary

Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Application -

Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Empty

Capsules by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals,

Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary

Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Empty Capsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary

Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Empty Capsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary

Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Empty Capsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary

Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Empty Capsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary

Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Empty Capsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary

Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary

Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Empty Capsules by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Empty Capsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Empty

Capsules by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Product -

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by Product -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Empty

Capsules by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary

Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Empty Capsules by Application -

Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Empty

Capsules by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pharmaceuticals,

Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Empty Capsules by Product - Gelatin and

Non-Gelatin - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Empty

Capsules by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gelatin and Non-Gelatin for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Empty Capsules by Application - Antibiotics,

Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent

Preparations and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements,

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Empty

Capsules by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Antibiotics, Vitamins & Dietary Supplements, Antacid &

Antiflatulent Preparations and Other Applications for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Empty Capsules by End-Use - Pharmaceuticals,

Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

End-Use - Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Empty

Capsules by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceutical and Other End-Uses for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Empty Capsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Empty Capsules by Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Empty Capsules by

Product - Gelatin and Non-Gelatin Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Empty Capsules

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gelatin

and Non-Gelatin for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 128: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Empty Capsules by Application - Antibiotics, Vitamins &

Dietary Supplements, Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations and



