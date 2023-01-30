New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Empty Capsules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041104/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Empty Capsules Market to Reach $4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Empty Capsules estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2030. Gelatin, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Gelatin segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $737.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Empty Capsules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$737.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$695 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- ACG Worldwide Pvt., Ltd.
- Bright Pharmacaps Inc.
- Capscanada Corporation
- Capsugel, Inc.
- Healthcaps India Limited
- Medi-Caps Ltd.
- Natural Capsules Ltd.
- Nectar Lifesciences Ltd.
- Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co., Ltd.
- Qualicaps, Inc.
- Roxlor, LLC
- Snail Pharma Industry Co., Ltd.
- Suheung Co Ltd.
- Sunil Healthcare
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06041104/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Empty Capsules Market to Register Steady Growth
Empty Capsules - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players by Product Sales: 2018
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rapid Growth in Ageing Population Drives Market Growth
Global Population Statistics and Estimates for the 60+ Age
Group (1990, 2015, 2050E, 2100E)
Growth in Pharmaceutical Market to Spur Demand
Worldwide Pharmaceutical Market Growth by region: 2017 and 2022E
Growth in Pharmaceutical R&D and Clinical Trials to Support
Market Demand
Expenditure (in Billion USD) of Pharmaceutical R&D in the US:
1980-2017)
Total Registered Studies Number: 2000-2021
With Increase in Technological Advancements of Drug Delivery
Systems, the Market is expected to Register Gains
Increasing Importance for Sports Nutrition to Bolster Market
Growth
Global Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports Nutrition: 2014-
2024
Total Market Value (in Billion USD) of Sports Nutrition in
North America: 2011-2021E
Growing Application of Empty Capsules in Cosmetics and
Nutraceutical Industries to Bolster Demand
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
