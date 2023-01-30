New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Vendor Neutral Archiving Solutions Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414099/?utm_source=GNW





VNA solutions enable healthcare professionals with single-point access to standardized and consolidated imaging data from PACS systems belonging to different vendor companies.



Hence, these solutions are vendor-neutral, as they overcome the barrier of exchanging images within PACS from different vendors.This study offers a detailed analysis of market sizing, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities.



Three major segments are covered here:

•Deployment Models,

•Component Type,

•End user.Market sizing includes historical and forecast revenue data by region and segments and competitive landscape analysis looks into companies providing VNA solutions.



Data and analysis regarding vendor market shares have 2021 as their base year.



Furthermore, the study includes a detailed discussion of VNA growth opportunities related to adoption, geography, and market segments.



It identifies trends such as AI integration and cloud adoption, and addresses the challenges of the high cost of VNA solutions to provide useful, valuable information.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414099/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________