New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Brain Health Supplements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040301/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Brain Health Supplements Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Brain Health Supplements estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Natural Molecules, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.7% CAGR and reach US$6.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Herbal Extracts segment is readjusted to a revised 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR
The Brain Health Supplements market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)
- Accelerated Intelligence, Inc.
- AlternaScript
- Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
- HVMN, Inc.
- KeyView Labs, Inc. (Procera Health)
- Liquid Health, Inc.
- Onnit Labs, Inc.
- Purelife bioscience Co., Ltd.
- Quincy Bioscience
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040301/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Brain Health Supplements - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Memory Enhancement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Memory Enhancement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Memory Enhancement by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Mood &
Depression by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Mood & Depression by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Mood & Depression by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Attention & Focus by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Attention & Focus by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Attention & Focus by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Longevity & Anti-Aging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Longevity & Anti-Aging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Longevity & Anti-Aging
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Herbal Extracts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Herbal Extracts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Herbal Extracts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Vitamins & Minerals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Vitamins & Minerals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Molecules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Natural Molecules by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Natural Molecules by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Brain Health Supplements Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Brain Health Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Brain
Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health Supplements
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory
Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity &
Anti-Aging and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Brain
Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins &
Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health Supplements
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements
by Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements
by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins &
Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Brain Health Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins &
Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Brain Health Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins &
Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Brain Health Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements
by Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements
by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins &
Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Brain Health Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements
by Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements
by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins &
Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Brain Health Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements
by Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements
by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins &
Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins &
Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Brain Health Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Brain
Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health Supplements
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Memory
Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity &
Anti-Aging and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Brain
Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins &
Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health Supplements
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural
Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements by
Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins &
Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements
by Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Brain Health Supplements
by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins &
Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory
Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity &
Anti-Aging and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention &
Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural
Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and
Vitamins & Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Brain Health Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory
Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity &
Anti-Aging and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention &
Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules,
Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and
Vitamins & Minerals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Natural Molecules, Herbal Extracts and Vitamins & Minerals
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Brain Health Supplements by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Brain Health
Supplements by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Brain Health Supplements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement,
Attention & Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Memory Enhancement, Attention &
Focus, Mood & Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Brain Health
Supplements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Memory Enhancement, Attention & Focus, Mood &
Depression, Longevity & Anti-Aging and Other Applications for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Brain Health Supplements by Product - Natural Molecules, Herbal
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040301/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Brain Health Supplements Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Brain Health Supplements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040301/?utm_source=GNW