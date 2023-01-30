At 4.80% CAGR, Global Packaging Coating Additives Market Size to Hit USD 1099.71 Million by 2028 | Packaging Coating Additives Industry Trends, Share, Price, Demand, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Packaging Coating Additives Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Function (Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog, Anti-Block, Antimicrobial), By Formulation (Water-based, Solvent-based, Powder-based), By Application (Food Packaging, Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Packaging Coating Additives Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 792.04 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.80% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1099.71 million by 2028.”

The report analyzes the packaging coating additives market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global packaging coating additives market.

Packaging Coating Additives Market Overview:

Additives for packaging coatings are used to improve the packaging methods now in use. These additives improve the qualities of packaging materials while improving the handling and assembly of bundles. These coating additives serve as a barrier between the product and the packaging material, preventing the latter from clinging to the former and destroying it.

The working-class population's increased disposable income in developing economies is predicted to have a significant impact on the global packaging coating additives market. Additionally, the growing health consciousness is acting as a major factor influencing the market's growth from 2021 to 2028, according to projections.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/packaging-coating-additives-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

About 240+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 792.04 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1099.71 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Clariant AG, Lonza Group, 3M Company, Arkema Group (France), Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Ampacet Corporation, Addcomp Holland Bv, Kao Corporation, Abril Industrial Waxes Ltd, PCC Chemax Inc., Munzing Chemie Gmbh, and others. Key Segment By Function, Formulation, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Industry Growth Drivers

The market's primary growth engine is the intensifying competition, which enables producers to develop innovative packaging strategies that use fewer resources. Work on protection and rising disposable income have also increased consumer interest in packaged goods. The requirement for non-toxic and antimicrobial packing solutions, such as packaging coating additives, across several industry verticals, is being facilitated by the rising incidence of nosocomial infection and the growing consumer concerns over the transmission of various communicable illnesses.

The quick onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the abovementioned factors are what are essentially fueling the global packaging coating additives market's expansion. Moreover, the rapid expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) sector and the escalating sales of ready-to-eat (RTE) meals due to the hectic lifestyle and evolving consumer preferences have intensified the uptake of packaging coating additives to prevent food spoilage or leakage, which is supporting the market growth.

Browse the full “Packaging Coating Additives Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Function (Slip, Antistatic, Anti-Fog, Anti-Block, Antimicrobial), By Formulation (Water-based, Solvent-based, Powder-based), By Application (Food Packaging, Industrial Packaging, Healthcare Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/packaging-coating-additives-market



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the market for packaging coating additives in terms of volume sales, production, and distribution. The many limitations put in place by governments all around the world have had a huge effect on logistics. The pandemic-induced limits on imports, exports, and trading activity resulted in a sudden halt in the packaging coating additives market's operations. But it is projected that the market will develop significantly over the next several years, with the rise in demand from the healthcare sector serving as the primary engine of this expansion.

Friction and chemical stability are two issues that packaging materials are susceptible to. Additives that boost pH stability, create friction-free surfaces, and give packaged food items anti-microbial qualities are applied to packaging coating materials to improve performance. The consumption of packaged and processed foods is rising internationally as a result of rising disposable income and consumers' busy lifestyles, which will help to increase the market for packaging coating additives by driving the demand for packaging coatings.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the packaging coating additives market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.80% between 2022 and 2028.

is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2028. The Packaging Coating Additives market size was worth around US$ 792.04 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1099.71 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on function segmentation, anti-block was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on formulation segmentation, water based was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, food packaging was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/packaging-coating-additives-market



Packaging Coating Additives Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Packaging Coating Additives market is segmented based on function, formulation, application, and region.

Based on function, the market is segmented into slip, antistatic, anti-fog, anti-block, and antimicrobial. During the anticipated period, the anti-block category is anticipated to hold the greatest market share for packaging coating additives. Due to their low cost, inorganic anti-block additives are utilized in numerous packaging applications.

Based on formulation, the market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, and powder-based. According to estimates, the packaging coating additives market's water-based formulations will experience the fastest growth throughout the anticipated time frame. The water-based category will retain the largest market in 2021 because of its superior advantages, including lower VOCs, more press stability, improved wash-up time, and improved heat resistance.

Based on application, the market is segmented into food packaging, industrial packaging, healthcare packaging, consumer packaging, and others. During the forecast period, food packaging is anticipated to be the packaging coating additives market's fastest-growing application category. Plastic is used in food packaging, and it is prone to friction, microbiological activity, and fog. The market for food packaging applications is being driven by rising packaged food demand as well as rising finance and investment from producers of packaging additives.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global packaging coating additives market in 2021, and it is predicted that throughout the projected period, it would expand at the highest CAGR. This is related to the expanding demand for packaging applications. Due to elements including the easy availability of raw resources, evolving lifestyles, and rapid industrialization, the region's market is expanding favorably. The other leading countries in the region are China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and. For food packaging applications, the North American market had the second-largest market share in 2021 because of considerable technological advancements and an increase in consumer awareness of health issues. The US is the region's largest contributor because of the rising demand for bio-based slip additives.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Packaging Coating Additives Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global packaging coating additives market include

Croda International Plc

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Lonza Group

3M Company

Arkema Group (France)

Evonik Industries AG

Solvay S.A.

Ampacet Corporation

Addcomp Holland Bv

Kao Corporation

Abril Industrial Waxes Ltd

PCC Chemax Inc.

Munzing Chemie Gmbh

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/packaging-coating-additives-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Recent Industry Developments:

In January 2020, ProAmpac acquired Rosenbloom Groupe Inc., Hymopack Ltd. And Dyne-A-Pak, business based in Canada that manufactures packaging products. This acquisition facilitates the expansion of ProAmpac in the region.

The global packaging coating additives market is segmented as follows:

By Function

Slip

Antistatic

Anti-Fog

Anti-Block

Antimicrobial

By Formulation

Water-based

Solvent-based

Powder-based

By Application

Food Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Healthcare Packaging

Consumer Packaging

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/packaging-coating-additives-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Paint Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/paint-packaging-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Alcohol Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-alcohol-packaging-market-by-packaging-type-primary-1001



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Aseptic Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/aseptic-packaging-market-for-coating-industry-methyl-chloroform-742



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Shoe Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/shoe-packaging-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Cosmetic Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/cosmetic-packaging-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Medical Device Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/medical-device-packaging-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Corrugated Packaging Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/corrugated-packaging-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Anti-Counterfeit Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Packaging Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/anti-counterfeit-pharmaceuticals-and-cosmetics-packaging-market



: Packaging Machinery Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/packaging-machinery-market



: Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/paper-and-paperboard-packaging-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



Also Read Our Blogs: