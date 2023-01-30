New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040272/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bleeding Disorders Treatment estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hemophilia A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hemophilia B segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR



The Bleeding Disorders Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- Bayer AG

- CSL Behring

- Grifols International SA

- Novo Nordisk A/S

- Octapharma AG

- Pfizer, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040272/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Bleeding Disorders Treatment to Witness Steady Growth

Hemophilia A to Account for Highest Growth

Total Number of People Worldwide with Bleeding Disorders by

Condition: 2017

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates to Register Largest

Market Share

Market Shar

Bleeding Disorders Treatment - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A Prelude into Hemophilia Product Sales of Leading Players

Hemophilia Product Portfolio of Leading Players

Total Sales of Hemophilia Drugs by Leading Players-2017

Annual Hemophilia Product Sales of Shire in Billion USD for the

years 2015, 2016, and 2017

Market Share of Novo Nordisk in Haemophilia: 2017

Total Sales for Novo Nordisk in Haemophilia Segment: 2018

Select Products in Developmental Stage

Select Mergers and Acquisitions



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Bleeding Disorders to Propel Market

Prospects

Total Number of Patients with Bleeding Disorders for Select

Countries: 1999 to 2017

Total Number Patients with Haemophilia A and Haemophilia B

Prophylactic Treatment in Hemophilia to Support Market Growth

Percentage Breakdown of Diagnosis and Treatment Rates in

Haemophilia

Emerging Therapies/ Investments to Spur Market Demand

New Product Launches/ Approvals to Support Market Growth

Higher Cost of Drugs to Hinder Bleeding Disorders Treatment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hemophilia A by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Hemophilia A by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Hemophilia A by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hemophilia B by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Hemophilia B by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Hemophilia B by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Plasma-derived Coagulation

Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Recombinant Coagulation

Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Recombinant Coagulation

Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fibrin Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Fibrin Sealants by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Fibrin Sealants by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Drug Classes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Drug Classes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Drug Classes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia

B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment

by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment

by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants

and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug

Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Percentage Breakdown of Total Population in Canada with

Hemophilia by Age Group: 2017

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia

B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug

Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia

B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug

Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia

B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug

Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia

B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug

Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia

B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug

Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia

B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug

Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia

B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug

Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia

B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment

by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment

by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants

and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug

Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia

B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug

Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia

B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug

Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A,

Hemophilia B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding

Disorders Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding

Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants

and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding

Disorders Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A,

Hemophilia B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding

Disorders Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived

Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders

Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor

Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,

Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06040272/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________