Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bleeding Disorders Treatment estimated at US$14.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hemophilia A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$12.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hemophilia B segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR
The Bleeding Disorders Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- Bayer AG
- CSL Behring
- Grifols International SA
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Octapharma AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Bleeding Disorders Treatment to Witness Steady Growth
Hemophilia A to Account for Highest Growth
Total Number of People Worldwide with Bleeding Disorders by
Condition: 2017
Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates to Register Largest
Market Share
Market Shar
Bleeding Disorders Treatment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Bleeding Disorders Treatment Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A Prelude into Hemophilia Product Sales of Leading Players
Hemophilia Product Portfolio of Leading Players
Total Sales of Hemophilia Drugs by Leading Players-2017
Annual Hemophilia Product Sales of Shire in Billion USD for the
years 2015, 2016, and 2017
Market Share of Novo Nordisk in Haemophilia: 2017
Total Sales for Novo Nordisk in Haemophilia Segment: 2018
Select Products in Developmental Stage
Select Mergers and Acquisitions
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Prevalence of Bleeding Disorders to Propel Market
Prospects
Total Number of Patients with Bleeding Disorders for Select
Countries: 1999 to 2017
Total Number Patients with Haemophilia A and Haemophilia B
Prophylactic Treatment in Hemophilia to Support Market Growth
Percentage Breakdown of Diagnosis and Treatment Rates in
Haemophilia
Emerging Therapies/ Investments to Spur Market Demand
New Product Launches/ Approvals to Support Market Growth
Higher Cost of Drugs to Hinder Bleeding Disorders Treatment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hemophilia A by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hemophilia A by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Hemophilia A by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hemophilia B by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hemophilia B by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Hemophilia B by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Plasma-derived Coagulation
Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Recombinant Coagulation
Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Recombinant Coagulation
Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fibrin Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Fibrin Sealants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Fibrin Sealants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Drug Classes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia
B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment
by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment
by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants
and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Percentage Breakdown of Total Population in Canada with
Hemophilia by Age Group: 2017
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia
B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia
B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia
B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia
B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia
B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia
B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia
B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia
B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment
by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders Treatment
by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants
and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia
B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia
B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug
Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A,
Hemophilia B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants
and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A,
Hemophilia B and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Type - Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding
Disorders Treatment by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B and Other Types for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Bleeding Disorders Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived
Coagulation Factor Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Bleeding Disorders
Treatment by Drug Class - Plasma-derived Coagulation Factor
Concentrates, Recombinant Coagulation Factor Concentrates,
Fibrin Sealants and Other Drug Classes Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Bleeding
Global Bleeding Disorders Treatment Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
