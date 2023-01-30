Power REIT Announces 2022 Dividend Income Tax Treatment

Old Bethpage, NY, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power REIT ("Power REIT," "we," "our," or the "Company;" NYSE American: PW and PW.PRA), today announced the estimated Federal income tax treatment of the Company's 2022 distributions on its 7.75% Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP # 73933H200).

The Federal income tax classification of the distribution per share on the Company's 7.75% Series A Preferred Stock with respect to the calendar year ended December 31, 2022 is shown in the table below:

Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Income

Per Share Return of Capital

Per Share Capital Gain

Per Share 2/15/22 3/15/22 $ 0.484375 $ 0.484375 $ 0.0 $ 0.00 5/15/22 6/15/22 $ 0.484375 $ 0.484375 $ 0.0 $ 0.00 8/15/22 9/15/22 $ 0.484375 $ 0.484375 $ 0.0 $ 0.00



Nothing contained herein or therein should be construed as tax advice. Consult your tax advisor for more information. Furthermore, you may not rely upon any information herein or therein for the purpose of avoiding any penalties that may be imposed under the Internal Revenue Code.

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the “Triple Bottom Line” and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Additional information about Power REIT can be found on its website: www.pwreit.com

