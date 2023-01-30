Enterprise Mobility Services Market to Hit USD 99.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.10% from 2022-2028 owing to Rising Deployment of Digital Solutions

Westford, USA, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North America accounted for the largest enterprise mobility services market share owing to the increasing presence of industry giants. Businesses focus on building a virtual workspace that employees can access from anywhere as trade crosses various geographic boundaries and global citizens become important development drivers. Over time, the enterprise mobility trend has emerged. Businesses now prioritize business strategies and core strengths over enhancing BYOD acquisition and usage (BYOD). This increased need for efficient mobility services may drive the demand for mobile device management.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enterprise Mobility Services Market"

Pages - 231

Tables - 149

Figures - 69

Based on SkyQuest's global research, employee effectiveness (76%), customer relations (73%), cost savings (71%), increasing sales (64%), and new service offerings (69%) are among the key trends pushing businesses to adopt enterprise mobility services.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/enterprise-mobility-services-market

Using various devices and applications, including smartphones, laptops, and tablets, employees can work from anywhere at any time, thanks to the emerging system known as enterprise mobility. Enterprise mobility provides data security by allowing the IT department of the business to keep track of and manage all connected devices, manage security, and reduce any risks of data loss or leakage. In addition, enterprise mobility management solutions monitor staff productivity and store all corporate data in the cloud.

Prominent Players in Enterprise Mobility Services Market

IBM Corporation

Cisco

Infosys Ltd.

Amtel Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

VMware

BlackBerry

Soti Inc.

Citrix Systems Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

SAP

MobileIron

Matrix42

Snow Software

Nationsky

Cloud Segment Envisioned to Register Higher Growth Rate Thanks to Its Increased Adoption Globally

The cloud emerged as the dominant segment in the enterprise mobility services market in 2022, with a 53% share. The cloud is expected to expand faster than the rest of the deployment segment. With cloud-based solutions that use the Software-as-a-Service concept, users can remotely access enterprise mobility solutions over the internet. Under this deployment strategy, enterprise mobility solutions are distributed through the internet. Cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions have many advantages, including scalability, affordability, operational efficiency, and minimal costs.

According to estimates, North America will account for a sizeable portion of the corporate mobility market throughout the forecast period. The presence of top enterprise mobility solution providers in the area can be credited with this increase. In addition, the market is growing rapidly due to the increased usage of business mobility solutions in key sectors like retail, BFSI, and others to support remote working and the analysis and management of real-time data. Additionally, higher investments in the creation of enterprise mobility technologies will favorably affect market expansion in the upcoming years.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/enterprise-mobility-services-market

Healthcare Segment to Drive Substantial Revenue due to Increased Presence of Industry Leaders

According to SkyQuest, the healthcare segment had the major share with 37% of revenue share in 2022 and is envisioned to grow with a 17.23% CAGR during the forecast period. The segment's expansion can be linked to the industry's growing adoption of corporate mobility software, which uses big data analytics to streamline numerous business processes and increase productivity. Additionally, workplace mobility enables patients to receive remote medical consultations, particularly in low-income areas.

Europe is anticipated to witness substantial growth at a swift rate in the near future owing to the widespread use of mobility solutions in the banking, retail, industrial, and healthcare industries is the main driver of demand in the nation. In addition, the healthcare industry has significant analytics potential, given the growing use of big data analytics across the nation's healthcare ecosystem.

The enterprise mobility services market has witnessed a rise in new market entrants trying to bring competitiveness to the market. Some industry leaders presently control the market in terms of market share. Businesses in this field heavily invest in R&D to develop high-end solutions to attract new consumers. Collaboration, joint ventures, and mergers and acquisitions are examples of business practices that have helped EMM companies remain competitive. Many businesses think that improving their current portfolio will draw in more clients.

Key Developments in Enterprise Mobility Services Market

Vision is a managed services portal for mobility applications in the enterprise sector, created by DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., focusing on enterprise services and solutions for mobility. A proprietary information gateway called the Vision portal compiles crucial managed services data from many historical and transactional data sources. As a result, enterprises no longer have to scour many platforms in search of the data they require to run their business.

Social Mobile, an enterprise mobility solutions provider, announced a Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering fully customizable enterprise mobility solutions on a subscription-based basis with a focus on Android Enterprise development. Clients receive a full mobility solution with Social Mobile ONE, including cellular connectivity, enterprise-grade hardware, device management software, and managed mobility services.

Sports Titan Pte Ltd is a recently founded sports and wellness company that brings high-quality sports packages and sports equipment for sports fanatics. The company has selected HokuApps, a global player in next-generation enterprise mobility solutions, as its preferred technology partner.

A subsidiary of Olayan Saudi Holding Firm (OSHCO), GCC Olayan, and Canoo, a high-tech advanced mobility company, has signed an agreement to sell and distribute Canoo fleet solutions in Saudi Arabia. The sale, servicing, distribution, and maintenance of Canoo cars are covered in the agreement's first phase. In addition, Canoo and GCC Olayan will collaborate to create a digital car ecosystem for servicing, local assembly, and manufacturing.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/enterprise-mobility-services-market

Key Questions Answered in the Enterprise Mobility Services Market Report

What are the emerging global trends having a significant impact on the market?

Which segment to capture the higher revenue share during the forecast period?

Which are the key contributing factors for the enterprise mobility services market?

Who are the most successful players operating in the global market?

Which are the major strategies that are highly reliable to dominate the market?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market

Global Artificial Intelligence Market

Global In-Memory Computing Market

Global eDiscovery Market

Global Sports Analytics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com