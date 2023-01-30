Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market is projected to account for over US$ 13.2 Billion and expand at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2032, by according to Persistence Market Research

New York:, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market was valued at US$ 5.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 13.2 Bn by 2032, finds Persistence Market Research in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, it is projected that revenue through Insulin Infusion Pumps will expand with over 20% share throughout the analysis period.

The American Heart Association predicts that by 2035, more than 130 million adults in the United States will have cardiovascular disease. In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 0.6 million Americans die each year from heart disease. The region's expanding senior population is a primary driver of the intravenous infusion pump revenue surge. According to the US Census Bureau forecasts, the number of Americans aged 65 and older would rise from 52 million in 2018 to roughly 95 million by 2060. Furthermore, the overall percentage of persons aged 65 and older is predicted to increase from 16% to 23%. This fueled the rise of the intravenous infusion pump industry.

Click Here to Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33220

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates that about 463 million people have diabetes worldwide, with the number expected to rise to 700 million by 2045. With incidence rates for and diabetes rising, equipment like insulin infusion pumps is becoming increasingly important for those who self-administer insulin regularly. An insulin pump is a small electronic device that delivers quick-acting insulin through a tube, eliminating the need for long-acting insulin. A continuous insulin infusion also reduces the need for repeated daily injections with an insulin pump.

Competitive Landscape

Over the projected period, rising emphasis on innovations and investments among public and private entities is expected to strengthen competition in the market. The key vendors in the global Intravenous Infusion Pumps market are

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL

B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

MEDTRONIC

MICREL MEDICAL DEVICES SA

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

CAREFUSION CORPORATION

FRESENIUS KABI

SMITHS MEDICAL and among others.

Some of the recent development in the Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market are:

In April 2021, Medtronic announced the availability of its extended infusion set in several European countries. This infusion set may be worn for 7 days, allowing diabetic patients to continue intravenous infusion pump therapy with fewer insertions and interruptions.

In August 2020, Mindray released a new generation infusion system called the BeneFusion n Series. It provides significant insights into patient safety, interoperability and data management, and operational simplicity, all of which contribute to the establishment of new standards in infusion treatment.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33220

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Intravenous Infusion Pumps market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Segmentations-

The study reveals essential insights

Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market on the basis of Infusion Pumps Types (Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Enteral Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Patient-Controlled Analgesia Infusion Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps Other Infusion Pumps Types),

(Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Insulin Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps, Enteral Infusion Pumps, Ambulatory Infusion Pumps, Patient-Controlled Analgesia Infusion Pumps, Implantable Infusion Pumps Other Infusion Pumps Types), Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market By Disease Indication (Hematology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology Other Disease Indication),

(Hematology, Diabetes, Gastroenterology, Analgesia/Pain Management, Pediatrics/Neonatology, Hematology Other Disease Indication), Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market by across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33220

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353