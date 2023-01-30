Point Of Sale (POS) Software Market to Surpass USD 22.44 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2022-2028, Thanks to Budgetary Solutions Offered by Global Vendors

Westford USA, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North American Point of Sale (POS) Software market accounted for the largest revenue share owing to the existence of well-known POS software vendors and the high demand for sophisticated integrated POS software. In addition, the growing demand for advanced features such as staff management analytics, sales monitoring, inventory tracking, customer data management, and reporting is driving the global market. Furthermore, the need to conduct cashless transactions, track sales, and inventory reports, and develop sales strategies using analytics drives demand for point of sale (POS) software across retail chains, hospitality, drug stores, restaurants, and automotive shops, among others.

Global research by SkyQuest estimates that North America received 32.4 million POS terminals in 2022, an increase of 34.3% from the shipping in 2020. As a result, the proportion of North America to the world total increased from 16.63% to 21.56% in 2022. On the other side, shipments into Europe increased by 13.2% to reach 14.8 million.

Point of Sale (POS) software contains various features for handling booking, inventory management, and online ordering. It reduces costs, increases revenue, and allows customers to pay via multiple channels, making the process much easier for both users and clients. Customers tend to make purchasing decisions on high-margin products or services at these crucial locations, making points of sale (POSs) an essential focus for marketers.

Prominent Players in the Point Of Sale (POS) Software Market

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IdealPOS

Toast, Inc.

Ingenico Group (Worldline)

HP Development Company, L.P.

Clover Network, Inc.

Revel Systems

Lightspeed

PAX Global Technology Limited

Nomia LLC

SwiftPOS

TouchBistro

Block, Inc.

Fujitsu Frontech Limited

Fixed POS Segment to Capture the Leading Share in the POS Software Market

Based on SkyQuest's segment analysis, the fixed POS segment had the most significant revenue share with a 53% in 2022 and is predicted to register a 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to consumers' growing preference for FSRs and QSRs. Customers are more likely to utilize a fixed POS system because of its benefits, including dependable management solutions with business functionality, inventory management, staff time clocks, loyalty program, and gift card administration. In addition, many end users choose fixed systems because they offer higher data privacy security.

North America emerged as the promising regional market with a higher Point of Sale (POS) Software market share. The region is home to leading POS software vendors, and there is a high demand for and adoption of superior integrated systems. The increasing adoption of POS terminals in the region due to growth in the automatic payment application has boosted market growth even further. The healthcare sector in the United States is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for players due to the need to improve hospital facilities related to payment, insurance, and patient management.

Retail Segment to Drive Huge Sales owing to Increasing Adoption by Small and Medium Size Business

As per SkyQuest's insights, the retail sector dominated the market with a 34.7% share in 2022 as the primary consumer of POS software. With the expansion of multi-channel and e-commerce retailing, the industry is changing quickly and has a great chance of succeeding during the projected period. The retail sector's segment has been driven by small shops' expanding use of cutting-edge payment methods worldwide. Furthermore, because it is an additional profitable area for the suppliers, the restaurant POS software segment is also anticipated to increase significantly throughout the projected period.

Asia Pacific is expected to register substantial growth in the coming years as a result of the region's increasing adoption of POS terminals due to growth in the electronic payment industry is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, the ever-increasing demand for advanced POS solutions among rapidly growing businesses such as e-commerce, retail, the food service industry, and entertainment is anticipated to drive market growth. Furthermore, in emerging countries, the demand for cashless payment in retail, restaurant, entertainment, warehousing, and other industries is supplementing the growth of Point of Sale (POS) software.

The Point of Sale (POS) Software market research report emphasizes the market's leading competitors by featuring complete business profiles. The report also examines key acquisitions, significant collaborations, mergers, product portfolios, product pipelines, and business policies.

Key Developments in the Point Of Sale (POS) Software Market

POSaBIT has agreed to an all-cash acquisition of three cannabis compliance companies by Akerna, expanding the suite of software products it sells to marijuana merchants in the United States and Canada. Perga Capital provided $11 million in debt and equity financing to POSaBIT as part of the transaction. The new software components will work with POSaBIT's POS systems, delivering "seed-to-sale" data to the company's customers.

Springbig, a leading SaaS-based marketing solutions provider, has announced a new integration with COMBASE's KORONA POS, the leading cloud point-of-sale ("POS") solution for small businesses to enterprises. The bidirectional integration of KORONA POS and springbig will allow merchants to apply through the medium and award loyalty offerings directly with the help of KORONA POS at checkout. Merchants can also enroll new members in the loyalty program through the POS or one of Springbig's many enrollment tools.

PayMaple LLC, a web-based point of sale and reconciliation solution, reports data integration with Cox Automotive's Dealertrack DMS. It is an integrated dealer system that creates possibilities via their Opentrack flexible platform for bi-directional, third-party, and OEM software collaboration. In addition, PayMaple LLC and Dealertrack DMS's shared dealer clients will receive the benefits.

CommentSold, the leading live video commerce solution that allows all retail businesses to boost sales growth with live selling, announced the launch of its new point of sale (POS) system. The system is built on Stripe, a business financial infrastructure platform. It is an addition to CommentSold's suite of retail solutions that provides retailers with a unified solution for inventory management, in-person and online purchasing, and seamless shopper experiences.

Key Questions Answered in the Point Of Sale (POS) Software Market Report

What is the expected size and CAGR for the Point Of Sale (POS) Software market?

Which segment will offer higher revenue generation opportunities during the forecast period?

Which region is predicted to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market participants?

Which players emerged as the most successful businesses in the target market?

