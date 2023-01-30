Peripheral Artery Disease Therapeutics Market to hit US$ 3.41 billion by 2030, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Peripheral Artery Disease Therapeutics Market by Therapeutics Class (Antithrombotic Drugs (Antiplatelet Drugs and Anticoagulant Drugs), Antihypertensive Drugs, Lipid-lowering Drugs, and Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the peripheral artery disease therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to reach US$ 3.41 billion by 2030.

Owing to the massive geriatric population to contributes significantly and intensification in unhealthy lifestyle choices and surge in product launches.

Market Drivers

In peripheral arterial disease, also termed peripheral vascular disease, the arteries that do not provide blood to the heart and brain constrict. Although other arteries may sometimes be affected, the legs are typically the most severely impacted by peripheral artery disease. Fat deposits (plaques) that form in artery walls and restrict blood flow to the organs, limbs, and head are the cause of peripheral arterial disease. Peripheral arterial disease is a danger for anyone over the age of 50. The market for treatments for peripheral arterial disease is expanding as a result of the ageing population, escalating therapies, and development of minimally invasive procedures. Furthermore, according to estimates, peripheral arterial disorders afflict 20% or more of the world's population over the age of 60. The incidence rate of peripheral arterial illnesses has increased due to high risk factors including smoking and diabetes, which will propel the market for these disorders to rise globally.

Excerpts from ‘By Therapeutics Class Segmentation’

Based on therapeutics class, the global peripheral artery disease therapeutics market has been segmented into:

Antithrombotic Drugs (Antiplatelet Drugs And Anticoagulant Drugs)

Antihypertensive Drugs

Lipid-Lowering Drugs

Others

The antithrombotic drugs (antiplatelet drugs and anticoagulant drugs) segment dominated the market during forecast period. The majority of the information on antithrombotic therapy for stable PAD comes from sub analyses of randomised trials that included participants with different forms.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global peripheral artery disease therapeutics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

The North America dominated the global market for peripheral vascular interventions therapeutics market due to an ageing population, an increase in peripheral artery disease prevalence, and a rise in risk factors for peripheral artery disease such obesity and diabetes. In addition to this, the global market for peripheral vascular intervention is being driven by specific benefits including minimally invasive operations, short procedural times, and enhanced effectiveness of peripheral vascular intervention due to stenting treatments.

The Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions have enormous potential for the global market for peripheral vascular interventions due to the rising elderly population, increase in smoking, and rise in the number of persons with high cholesterol. Peripheral vascular intervention procedures have a significant potential for acceptance during the projection period because to the rise in the use of modern technology in the healthcare industry and the disease's incidence.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market player in the global peripheral artery disease therapeutics market include:

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

DAIICHI Sankyo Company Limited

Merck & Co Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Symic Bio, Inc. and others. Companies operating in the global peripheral artery therapeutics market are focusing on new launches, endorsements, and partnerships to increase their market dominance and maintain their product's position as the market leader and demand driver. For instance, in September 2020, the Malaysian Health Ministry recently approved the use of Xarelto, an anti-coagulant drug, in combination with low-dose aspirin to prevent serious adverse events in the limbs, such as amputation, in PAD patients. Recent findings from the Voyager PAD and Compass clinical trials show that Xarelto, in combination with aspirin, will benefit PAD patients who are undergoing revascularization by preventing the development of additional serious problems like inadequate blood supply to the limbs, heart attack, amputation, stroke, and death.

