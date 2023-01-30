Fertility Testing Kits Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Fertility Testing Kits Market was estimated at US$ 542.66 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1,081.16 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 7.96% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Fertility testing kits emerge as a promising option for treatment and boosting the survival of COVID-19 patients

The global fertility testing kits market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – product, mode of purchase, gender, end user, and region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on the products the worldwide fertility testing kits market is segmented into the:

Ovulation Predictor Kits

Fertility Monitors

Male Fertility Testing Products

Others

The ovulation test kit market sector performed well in 2021. Ovulation prediction kits are a little easier to use than other ovulation tracking techniques because it’s just needed to be used in the middle of the menstrual cycle. Without a prescription, it can be purchased from drugstores, pharmacies, even large supermarkets and convenience stores. Similar to home pregnancy tests, ovulation kits just require the recipient to urinate on the test stick to activate a chemical that can detect the Luteinizing Hormone surge with a better accuracy. Thus, the effectiveness of ovulation prediction kit’s cost efficiency, easy accessibility and the rising incidence of pregnancies in middle-aged women, is escalating the demand for kits.

Excerpts from ‘By Gender Segmentation’

The market for fertility testing kits is segmented into male and female depending on the gender. In 2021, the use of fertility testing kits for female segment demonstrated the highest income. The fall in fertility rates for both men and women, increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted disease, which is a major reason for infertility as well as the rise in the proportion of first-time pregnancies among women, are factors impacting the growth of the global market for fertility test kits. For instance, in June 2022, Johns Hopkins Children’s Center study reported that sexually transmitted infection rates, which have been steadily rising from year to year, are thought to be a factor in the growth in the infertility rate, according to doctors. The number of women receiving preventative gynecologic care has decreased, for which the mean lifespan of first-time mothers has increased. Furthermore, due to the dropping fertility rate brought on by urban residents' unhealthy lifestyles and the rise of PCOS in females, the global market for female fertility test kits is expanding rapidly. Remote monitoring and self-testing are becoming more and more necessary for young women, which is producing enticing market expansion possibilities.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world are the four geographical regions that make up the global market for fertility testing kits. North America held major share of the market in2021. Due to rising fertility rates and increased awareness of pregnancy detection methods, North America currently controls the majority of global sales of fertility tests. Among other significant factors that have helped the region perform well in the market for fertility testing devices are the high rate of infertility among the population, the market audience's increased awareness of fertility testing, and the availability of a wide range of fertility testing products on the market. On the contrary, the dropping fertility rate, the rising use of sophisticated and user-friendly monitoring, and the rising first-time pregnancy age are all considered contributing reasons to the regional growth. Growing awareness of the use of ovulation monitors is also anticipated to propel the market.

Asia-Pacific region is reported to be the fastest growing segment for global fertility testing kits market in 2021. The Asia Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is expanding as a result of the increased demand for rapid, self-contained tests and the rising average age of first pregnancies. The market in this area is also expanding for higher birth rates and a large rise in the number of young people living there.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive landscape’

Some of the important companies ruling the global fertility testing kits market are:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH

Quidel Corporation

HiLin Life Products, Inc.

Geratherm Medical AG

AdvaCare Pharma

bioZhena Corporation.

Mira Care

TaiDoc Technology Corporation

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Fairhaven Health, LLC

Fertility Focus Limited

Babystart Ltd.

Sensiia.

