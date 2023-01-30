New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Handset Flash LED Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956891/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Handset Flash LED Modules Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Handset Flash LED Modules estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.1% over the period 2022-2030. Below 1.5 A, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Above 1.5 A segment is readjusted to a revised 16.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $471.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.3% CAGR
The Handset Flash LED Modules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$471.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.9% and 12.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- Cree, Inc.
- Epistar Corporation
- Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.
- LG Innotek
- Lumileds Holding BV
- OSRAM GmbH
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- SemiLEDS Corporation
- Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956891/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Handset Flash LED Modules - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Below
1.5 A by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Below 1.5 A by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 1.5 A by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Above
1.5 A by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Above 1.5 A by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 1.5 A by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Handset Flash LED Modules Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Smartphones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for Smartphones by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Smartphones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Feature Phones by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Feature Phones by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Feature Phones by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Handset Flash LED Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules by
Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules by
Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Handset Flash LED Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Handset Flash LED Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: China Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Handset Flash LED Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Handset Flash LED Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: France Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: France 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: France Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Handset Flash LED Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Handset Flash LED Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Handset
Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above
1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules by
Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: UK 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Handset
Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature
Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: UK Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules by
Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 77: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Spain Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
RUSSIA
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Russia Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5
A and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash
LED Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash
LED Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Handset Flash LED Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Handset Flash LED Modules by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash
LED Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5
A and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash
LED Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash
LED Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Handset Flash LED Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 101: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Australia Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Australia Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
INDIA
Handset Flash LED Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 107: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A
and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: India Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: India 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 110: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: India Historic Review for Handset Flash LED Modules
by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: India 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 113: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5
A and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: South Korea Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash
LED Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 116: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: South Korea Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash
LED Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption -
Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Handset
Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above
1.5 A Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Handset
Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type -
Smartphones and Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Handset
Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature
Phones Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Handset
Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Handset Flash LED Modules Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 125: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Handset Flash LED Modules by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Latin America Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash
LED Modules by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Handset Flash LED Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5
A and Above 1.5 A - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Latin America Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Power Consumption - Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash
LED Modules by Power Consumption - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Below 1.5 A and Above 1.5 A for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 131: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Handset Flash LED Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and
Feature Phones - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Latin America Historic Review for Handset Flash LED
Modules by Handset Type - Smartphones and Feature Phones
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Handset Flash
LED Modules by Handset Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Smartphones and Feature Phones for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 134: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956891/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Handset Flash LED Modules Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Handset Flash LED Modules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956891/?utm_source=GNW