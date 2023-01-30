Murchinson Ltd. request for a special meeting of the shareholders does not fit legal requirements and was Rejected by Nano Dimension

Waltham, Mass, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, today announced that the demand received by Murchinson Ltd. (“Murchinson”) and Marc Bistricer to call a special shareholder fails to comply with the requirements set forth under the Israeli Companies Law for calling such a meeting. Hence, the meeting request was rejected.

The Board of Directors of Nano Dimension is acting in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations in Israel and the United States, as well as with the Company’s articles of association, in order to protect the Company and its shareholders’ rights.

Given Murchison’s record of stock manipulations, violations of law and legal proceedings with United States regulatory authorities1, the Board is committed to carefully examine any demand made by Murchinson as well as their conduct surrounding the Company in order to protect the rights of all of Nano Dimension’s shareholders and for the benefit of the Company.

