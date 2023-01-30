ONDA GAMEPAD Will Release Soon

Hongkong, China, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONDA GAMEPAD, Metarium Global Limited's blockchain-based decentralized game platform, is in the final stage of its development, and it has begun activities such as recruiting and testing with partners to revitalize the platform.

ONDA GAMEPAD is currently listed on the blockchain exchange market "LBANK" and plans to be listed gradually and additionally in the future. ONDA GAMEPAD has revealed that ONDA GAMEPAD is creating an ecosystem that can graft blockchain technology suitable for the Web 3.0 platform era onto and aiming to increase the competitiveness and viability of small and medium sized game companies in the current game market, where large publishers, which survive in the red oceans, and large game developers are leading the game launch and market.

It is the aim that ONDA GAMEPAD PLATFORM will establish a development ecosystem which can graft blockchain technology onto small and medium sized game developers, promote game activation through the Play to Ear (P2E) user inflow system, gradually increase the viability of projects, and at the same time create the path that can satisfy all developers, investors, and game users.

Develop companies in Taiwan, Korea, and Indonesia, which are working on the ONDA Ecosystem, are easily and frequently releasing games in 2023. It is expected that they can secure insufficient user pools by sharing user pools with each other, and that they can sell and trade NFT through the provided NFT marketplace and minting page, etc. They can be expected to create a free and efficient game ecosystems by appropriating the funds for projects through these things.

ONDA TOKEN is continuously striving to build partnerships with existing partners as well as leading overseas partners ahead of its launch in the first half of this year. Since ONDA TOKEN is designed as a key currency and directly or indirectly affects all activities within the ONDA GAMEPAD Ecosystem, It said it will provide as many benefits, benefits, and uses as possible to users who own ONDA TOKEN. ONDA GAMEPAD has stated that their goal is to attract games from many global game companies to create a sound game ecosystem where many people work in ONDA GAMEPAD, to destroy the ecosystem exclusively operated by major game companies, and to be evaluated as the game itself, not the size of the develop companies.

