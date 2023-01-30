Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market worth $2,206.5 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Size, Growth by Route of Administration (Oral, Injectors, Implantable, Syrups, Gels, Pulmonary, Solutions, Tablets, Syringes), Application (Cancer, Diabetes), Facility of Use (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2026", The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is projected to reach USD 2,206.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Scope of the Report:

Growth in the pharmaceutical drug delivery market can largely be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing biologics market, increasing R&D investments, and technological advancements & new product launches.

On the other hand, the risk of needlestick injuries and the increased pricing pressure is expected to limit the market growth to some extent in the coming years.

The global pharmaceutical drug delivery market is highly competitive, with many leading market players based in developed countries. The prominent players in this market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Antares Pharma, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), 3M (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Sanofi (France), Amgen, Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Genmab A/S (Denmark), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), AstraZeneca plc. (UK), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (Israel), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Nimbus Therapeutics (US), Kite Pharma (US), and IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (US).

Based on route of administration, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into oral, pulmonary, injectable, ocular, nasal, topical, implantable, and transmucosal drug delivery. In 2020, the oral drug delivery segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the convenience of drug administration via the oral route, patient preference, cost-effectiveness, and ease of large-scale manufacturing of oral dosage forms. Also, advancements in the oral drug delivery segment, such as more targeted drug delivery, extended release, and reduced tablet sizes for ease of swallowing, are expected to boost the market growth further.

Based on application, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into cancer, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, respiratory diseases, central nervous system disorders, autoimmune diseases, and other applications. In 2020, the infectious diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe, increasing R&D expenditure for new drugs owing to the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, and the rising number of FDA approvals for such drugs.

On the basis of facility of use, the pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)/clinics, home care settings, diagnostic centers, and other facilities of use. In 2020, the hospital segment accounted for the largest share of the pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the rising number of inpatient and outpatient visits, growing requirement of large volumes of drugs and their respective delivery devices, increasing need for drug administration due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing R&D being undertaken in the industry.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The pharmaceutical drug delivery market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest share of this market in 2020 majorly due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, respiratory allergies, and diabetes; increasing patient compliance to innovative drug delivery technologies; and the presence of a large number of prominent players in this region.

Key Players:

