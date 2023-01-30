Capital structure strengthened

Copenhagen, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcement no. 01-2023

The media intelligence technology company Hypefactors, providing users with a real-time overview to reputation and trust metrics for companies, brands, competitors, industries, and trends, is pleased to announce actions which are strengthening the capital structure. A small group of investors have invested DKK 1.0 million. The share price for the capital increase is DKK 3.278, which is a ten days closing price average minus a 10% discount. As the investment is structured as a capital increase, it benefits the company’s capital structure directly.

The total number of new shares to be issued is 305,064 increasing the total number of shares from 11,138,664 to 11,443,728. Furthermore, a loan facility of DKK 1 million has been established and also previously announced loan tranches of DKK 2 million from Vaekstfonden (the Danish state’s investment fund) are up for release. These financial actions will have a positive effect on both the liquidity and equity of the company.

Hypefactors is an integrated AI powered Earned Media tech platform to support better media intelligence, reputation and trust management. Hypefactors combine data, analytics, technology and tools to provide a unified and easy-to-use experience. With all the tools to automate and ease the work, and all the facts to document the results. In addition to media monitoring across the different media channels, the platform provides access to a number of facts, incl. automated documentation of the monetary value and quality assessment of each third-party media mention. The platform also contains other time-saving tools such as automatically generated media reports and a mobile app giving access to real-time media mentions. The company is listed at Nasdaq Growth Market in Copenhagen, Denmark.

