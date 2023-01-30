New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Substrates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956863/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Glass Substrates Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Glass Substrates estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Borosilicate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$899.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Silicon segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $523.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR



The Glass Substrates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$523.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$503.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$324.7 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 161 Featured)

- Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

- Corning, Inc.

- Hoya Corporation

- LG Chem

- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

- Plan Optik AG

- SCHOTT AG

- The Tunghsu Group





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956863/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Rising Use of Glass Substrate in Consumer Electronics Products

Sustains Market Growth

Competition

Global Glass Substrate Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Leading Players for 2019E

High Purity Glass Substrate Market in Southeast Asia:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Silicon Nitride Substrate Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Ceramic Substrate Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

by Leading Players for 2019E

Glass Substrates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Glass Substrate in Semiconductor Market: Tremendous Potential

for Growth

Rapidly Growing Semiconductor Industry Presents Opportunities

for Glass Substrate Market

Global Semiconductor Industry Sales Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2010 through 2019

Glass Substrate Leading Innovations in Semiconductor Packaging

Technologies

AGC Develops New Glass Substrate for Semiconductor Packaging

Use of Photosensitive Glass in Photolithography: Emerging as a

Vital Tool in Semiconductor Industries

Display Glass Substrate Market: Benefiting from Increasing Use

in Consumer Durables, Smart Devices and Automotive

Applications

Global Flat Panel Display Glass Substrate Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019E

LCD Glass Substrates - Surging Electronic Devices Market Fuels

Growth

Expanding Use of LCD Displays in Varied Applications Augurs

Well for LCD Glass Substrate Market

Global Terminal LCD Displays Market Revenues in $ Billion for

the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Sales of Consumer Electronics Devices Against the

Backdrop of Rising Demand for Handheld Devices Fuels Glass

Substrates Market

Global Consumer Electronics Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for

the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Corning Unveils Astra Glass Substrate for 8K Displays and High-

Performance Devices

Silicon Wafer Market: Strong Growth Outlook

Global Silicon Wafer Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by

Type for 2019 and 2025

Ceramic Substrate Market: Growing Use of Ceramic Substrates as

Alternative to Metals and Alloys Favors Growth

High Purity Quartz: Rising Demand from Solar and Semiconductor

Sectors Spurs Market Growth

HF Etched Glass Substrates: Designed to Create Improved Thin-

Film Solar Cells

Flexible Glass Substrates: Enabling Thinner, Lighter and

Flexible Electronics Products

Research Develops Flexible Glass Substrate for Organic Printed

Electronics and Solar Cells

Consortium Creates Bendable Glass for Organic Electronics

Ultra-Thin Glass Substrate Market: Driven by Strong Sales of

Consumer Electronics Products

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Glass Substrate

Borosilicate Glass

Silicon Substrate or Silicon Wafer

Ceramic Substrate

Fused Silica/Quartz Substrate



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

Substrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Glass Substrates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Borosilicate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Borosilicate by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Borosilicate by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Silicon by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Silicon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ceramic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Ceramic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Ceramic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Glass Substrates Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quartz by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Quartz by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Quartz by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Solar by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Solar by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Glass Substrates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Active Players in United States

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Glass Substrates by Type -

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Borosilicate,

Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

Substrates by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar,

Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Glass Substrates by End-Use -

Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Active Players in Canada

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic,

Quartz and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Glass Substrates by Type -

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Borosilicate,

Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar,

Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Glass Substrates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Active Players in Japan

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic,

Quartz and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Glass Substrates by Type -

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Borosilicate,

Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar,

Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Glass Substrates by End-Use -

Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Glass Substrates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Active Players in China

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic,

Quartz and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Glass Substrates by Type -

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Borosilicate,

Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar,

Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Glass Substrates by End-Use -

Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Glass Substrates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Glass Substrates by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic,

Quartz and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Glass Substrates by Type -

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Borosilicate,

Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar,

Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Glass Substrates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Active Players in France

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic,

Quartz and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Glass Substrates by Type -

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Borosilicate,

Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar,

Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Glass Substrates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Active Players in Germany

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic,

Quartz and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Glass Substrates by Type -

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Borosilicate,

Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 80: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar,

Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany Historic Review for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 82: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Active Players in Italy

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic,

Quartz and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Glass Substrates by Type -

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Borosilicate,

Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 86: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar,

Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy Historic Review for Glass Substrates by End-Use -

Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Glass Substrates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Active Players in United Kingdom

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and

Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Glass Substrates by Type -

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Borosilicate, Silicon,

Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Glass

Substrates by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar,

Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK Historic Review for Glass Substrates by End-Use -

Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: UK 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Active Players in Spain

Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic,

Quartz and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Glass Substrates by Type -

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Borosilicate,

Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar,

Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Spain Historic Review for Glass Substrates by End-Use -

Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Active Players in Russia

Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic,

Quartz and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Glass Substrates by Type -

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Borosilicate,

Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 104: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Glass Substrates by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar,

Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Russia Historic Review for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense,

Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Glass Substrates by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Glass Substrates by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon,

Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Glass Substrates

by Type - Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Glass

Substrates by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Borosilicate, Silicon, Ceramic, Quartz and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Glass Substrates by End-Use - Electronics,

Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Glass Substrates

by End-Use - Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace &

Defense, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Glass

Substrates by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Electronics, Automotive, Solar, Aerospace & Defense, Medical

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Glass Substrates Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Glass Substrates by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956863/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________