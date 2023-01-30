Refrigerated Display Cases Market Size Worth USD 36,000 Million by 2030 at 10.1% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refrigerated Display Cases Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Refrigerated Display Cases Market Information by Type, Design, and Region- Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 36,000 Million by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 10.1% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

Over the past few years, the refrigerated display cases (RDC) market has experienced rapid growth. Due to rising interest in the retail food industry, this growth is anticipated to continue in the upcoming years. Emerging economies will have substantial growth prospects in the coming years due to their expanding populations and quick urbanization. The mainstay of commercial refrigeration in a supermarket is refrigerated display cases. These are the areas where a wide range of foods are displayed for customers to browse. While some goods, like cold meats, need to be stored in refrigerators, others, like pastries, need to be kept at room temperature. RDCs assist in attracting customers by providing a visually appealing display of food and beverage products. Additionally, the demand for RDCs in the global market for refrigerated display cases has been spurred by the expansion of the retail network and commercial sector for ready-to-eat and prepared food items.

Presently, as retail competes with e-commerce for a larger portion of the refrigerated food business, the adoption of RFID technology promises significant market growth. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to have significant expansion because of the rising demand for chilled goods and the rising importance of quality. The remote-controlled micro devices, among other market study divisions, are expected to return in homes and stores as digital development increases automated systems demand.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 36,000 Million CAGR 10.1% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Design Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in demand for frozen food and drinks Increase in investment in refrigerated display cases

Market Competitive Landscape:

The illustrious companies in the refrigerated display cases market are

Dover Corporation

Haier Group

Arneg

Illinois Tool Works

Carrier Corporation

Danfoss,

Frigoglass SAIC

Epta S.p.a. Refrigeration

Daikin Industries Ltd

Fagor Industrial

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The major factor driving the growth of the refrigerated display cases market is the need for convenience processing food and beverages. Nutritious, fresh, and hygienic food is in greater demand, which is driving demand for quality-made refrigerated display cases. The demand for frozen food and beverages is rising daily due to the modern lifestyle, which necessitates rapid and simple access to food and drinks, primarily driving the segment's rise. Large enterprises now spend on refrigerated display cases, representing the market's main opportunity. Larger grocery stores want to upgrade their machinery to meet the rising demand. Millions of prospective customers are reached by refrigerated display cases, and the business has piqued the curiosity of foreign investors.

Market Restraints:

Low awareness and restricted acceptance in less developed regions are the main factors impeding the market's growth for chilled display cases. The lack of client knowledge in the industry is one of the main causes of the restricted adoption. In more developed areas, restaurants and hotels are the main users of refrigerated display cases. Additionally, chilled display cabinets are used more frequently in developed nations, limiting market expansion in less developed areas. Growing environmental concerns, insufficient knowledge and restricted acceptance in less developed nations, and the refrigerated display case industry are some issues limiting the market growth. Leading market competitors are creating energy-efficient RDCs in various forms and designs thanks to technical improvements to meet the rising demands of the commercial food industry.

COVID 19 Analysis

Production and supply chain activities have suffered a modest setback due to the current COVID-19 pandemic issue, but demand will increase as the economy recovers from the period of economic restraints that followed the epidemic. The COVID-19 epidemic has significantly impacted the world economy at many levels, and the retail sector also feels the effects. The various economies have imposed all around the nation, lockdowns, and quarantines. Production and supply chain operations experienced a modest setback due to the recent disruption brought on by COVID-19. The retail sector is experiencing severe economic effects from COVID-19 that have affected entire industries. By 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic will impact the refrigerated display case market. The supply and demand are anticipated to cause a considerable decline in worldwide growth due to several project and order cancellations.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Plug-in refrigerated display cases dominated the market for refrigerated display cases.

By Design

The vertical refrigerated display cases category dominated the market.

Regional Insights

Europe is the largest and most evenly dispersed market for refrigerated display cabinets. As disposable incomes have expanded, so has the demand for home appliance products. The market for refrigerated display cases in European nations is primarily driven by the rise in per-capita income and the demand for packaged food goods. The market for refrigerated display cases is predicted to grow rapidly during the projected period in Asia-Pacific. The demand for quick service restaurants has increased as consumers hunt for food offerings that can fit into their busy lifestyles. This has played a significant role in opening up potential prospects for the sales of chilled display cases. Growth prospects will also be created by expanding the retail sector, which includes supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores.

The market is driven by increased smartphone and internet-enabled device usage, growth in disposable income, and technical improvements. Other market drivers include the growing need for refrigerated display cases in food and retail services. Urbanization has considerably increased reliance on food and beverage storage and transportation. The demand for quick service restaurants has increased as consumers hunt for food offerings that can fit into their busy lifestyles. This has played a significant role in opening up potential prospects for the sales of chilled display cases.

