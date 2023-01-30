Global Perimeter Security Market Size Projected to Cross USD 124.7 Billion By 2030, at CAGR 9.3% Increase: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Perimeter Security Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Services (System Integration, Risk Assessment, and Analysis); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global perimeter security market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 124.7 Billion by 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 55.97 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030”

What is Perimeter Security? How Big is Perimeter Security Market Size & Share?

Overview

Perimeter security refers to security solutions that use physical and software technology systems to secure data and resources. It protects a company's network boundaries from hackers, intruders, and other unauthorized persons. The rapidly rising demand for perimeter security market can be attributed to this security solution detecting threats, performing surveillance, and analyzing attack patterns. It incorporates firewalls and browser isolation systems along with video analytics, video management, fence sensors, buried sensors, above-ground sensors, natural barriers, fences, and security management.

Perimeter security solutions are used across residential and commercial industries (retail, manufacturing, and transportation), infrastructure facilities, military facilities, and high-risk infrastructures like airports, cell towers, and gas lines. The increasing threat of terrorism and cross-border intrusions has forced governments to impose strict standards about the safety of nations resulting in market growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Axis Communications AB

Barrier1 Systems Inc.

Optex Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Tyco International Ltd.

Puretech Systems

Senstar Corp.

Delta Scientific Corp.

RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

Cias Elettronica Srl

Key factors driving market growth

Applications in national borders to push the market

With the growing safety concerns amongst people, manufacturers have come up with new multilayered perimeter protection solutions. Some of the technologies gaining popularity are electronic fencing with sensors and infrared and integrated fiber optic intrusion detection systems. Perimeter security market size is expanding as these systems find applications, especially at national borders, military and defense sectors, government offices, commercial domains, banks, correctional sites, and other substantial industrial plants in various segments.

Recent years have witnessed a tremendous rise in illegal activities, breaches of security systems, planned crimes, and terrorism activities. This has led to increased awareness among citizens as well as industries and governments. Perimeter security market sales are soaring as several security systems are deployed at different locations to strengthen security.

Recent trends influencing the market

Increasing the use of automated processes to drive the market

Automated processes reduce the number of manually checked checkpoints. End-use industries such as oil, petrochemical, electrical, and other hazardous industries will witness an increase in demand in the near future. It is common for real-time security solutions to include computer programming, AI, remote control, semiconductors, and electronics.

The global demand for advanced security systems has increased significantly as a result of an increase in terrorist activities, theft, sabotage, and illegal immigration. Advanced perimeter security solutions are required for economic growth to occur. Governments globally are concentrating on establishing perimeter security rules and industry standards to combat terrorism and protect critical infrastructure.

Segmental Analysis

The system integration systems dominate the market

Based on services, the system integration segment dominated the market. Security system vendors are increasingly concentrating on system integration and consulting services which will account for the most significant portion of global revenue. Perimeter security market demand is on the rise as the controller's ability to make decisions and receive more accurate information is improved by the integration of multiple security systems. Access to real-time data, efficient company operations, and streamlined and optimized functional workflow are all benefits of system integration and consulting services for enterprises.

Geographic Overview

Strict government policies to propel the Asia Pacific market

Asia Pacific held the largest perimeter security market share as it is experiencing the quickest growth due to its increasing infrastructure and strict government policies surrounding national security. The market growth is notably impacted by the military and defense, transportation, oil and gas, chemical and other industries, as well as necessary infrastructure and nuclear facilities.

The North American region dominated the global market due to a technology hub in the US and ongoing R&D in the industry. It accounted for the highest part of the worldwide revenue. Additionally, it is expected that the region's growing use of IoT will support regional market expansion.

Browse the Detail Report "Perimeter Security Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Services (System Integration, Risk Assessment, and Analysis); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-2030"

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Perimeter Security Market report based on services and region:

By Services Outlook

System Integration

Risk Assessment & Analysis

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

