Global Biofuels Markets Report 2023: Costs, Consumption, Industry Developments and Investments 2020-2023

Renewable energy sources can be converted directly into biofuels. There has been a huge growth in the production and usage of biofuels as substitutes for fossil fuels.
Due to the declining reserve of fossil resources as well as environmental concerns, and essential energy security, it is important to develop renewable and sustainable energy and chemicals.
The use of biofuels manufactured from plant-based biomass as feedstock would reduce fossil fuel consumption and consequently the negative impact on the environment.
Renewable energy sources cover a broad raw material base, including cellulosic biomass (fibrous and inedible parts of plants), waste materials, algae, and biogas.
The Global Market for Biofuels covers biobased fuels, bio-diesel, renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs), biogas, electrofuels (e-fuels), green ammonia based on utilization of:
- First-Generation Feedstocks (food-based) e.g. Waste oils including used cooking oil, animal fats, and other fatty acids.
- Second-Generation Feedstocks (non-food based) e.g. Lignocellulosic wastes and residues, Energy crops, Agricultural residues, Forestry residues, Biogenic fraction of municipal and industrial waste.
- Third-Generation Feedstocks e.g. algal biomass
- Fourth-Generation Feedstocks e.g. genetically modified (GM) algae and cyanobacteria.
Report contents include:
- Market trends and drivers.
- Market challenges.
- Biofuels costs, now and estimated to 2033.
- Biofuel consumption to 2033.
- Market analysis including key players, end use markets, production processes, costs, production capacities, market demand for biofuels, bio-jet fuels, biodiesel, bio-naphtha, biobased alcohol fuels, biofuel from plastic waste & used tires, biofules from carbon capture renewable diesel, biogas, electrofuels, green ammonia and other relevant technologies.
- Production and synthesis methods.
- Biofuel industry developments and investments 2020-2023.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Market drivers
2.2 Market challenges
2.3 Liquid biofuels market 2020-2033, by type and production
3 INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS 2020-2023
4 BIOFUELS
4.1 The global biofuels market
4.1.1 Diesel substitutes and alternatives
4.1.2 Gasoline substitutes and alternatives
4.2 Comparison of biofuel costs 2022, by type
4.3 Types
4.3.1 Solid Biofuels
4.3.2 Liquid Biofuels
4.3.3 Gaseous Biofuels
4.3.4 Conventional Biofuels
4.3.5 Advanced Biofuels
4.4 Feedstocks
4.4.1 First-generation (1-G)
4.4.2 Second-generation (2-G)
4.4.2.1 Lignocellulosic wastes and residues
4.4.2.2 Biorefinery lignin
4.4.3 Third-generation (3-G)
4.4.3.1 Algal biofuels
4.4.4 Fourth-generation (4-G)
4.4.5 Advantages and disadvantages, by generation
5 HYDROCARBON BIOFUELS
5.1 Biodiesel
5.1.1 Biodiesel by generation
5.1.2 Production of biodiesel and other biofuels
5.1.2.1 Pyrolysis of biomass
5.1.2.2 Vegetable oil transesterification
5.1.2.3 Vegetable oil hydrogenation (HVO)
5.1.2.4 Biodiesel from tall oil
5.1.2.5 Fischer-Tropsch BioDiesel
5.1.2.6 Hydrothermal liquefaction of biomass
5.1.2.7 CO2 capture and Fischer-Tropsch (FT)
5.1.2.8 Dymethyl ether (DME)
5.1.3 Global production and consumption
5.2 Renewable diesel
5.2.1 Production
5.2.2 Global consumption
5.3 Bio-jet (bio-aviation) fuels
5.3.1 Description
5.3.2 Global market
5.3.3 Production pathways
5.3.4 Costs
5.3.5 Biojet fuel production capacities
5.3.6 Challenges
5.3.7 Global consumption
5.4 Syngas
5.5 Biogas and biomethane
5.5.1 Feedstocks
5.6 Bio-naphtha
5.6.1 Overview
5.6.2 Markets and applications
5.6.3 Production capacities, by producer, current and planned
5.6.4 Production capacities, total (tonnes), historical, current and planned
6 ALCOHOL FUELS
6.1 Biomethanol
6.1.1 Methanol-to gasoline technology
6.1.1.1 Production processes
6.2 Bioethanol
6.2.1 Technology description
6.2.2 1G Bio-Ethanol
6.2.3 Ethanol to jet fuel technology
6.2.4 Methanol from pulp & paper production
6.2.5 Sulfite spent liquor fermentation
6.2.6 Gasification
6.2.6.1 Biomass gasification and syngas fermentation
6.2.6.2 Biomass gasification and syngas thermochemical conversion
6.2.7 CO2 capture and alcohol synthesis
6.2.8 Biomass hydrolysis and fermentation
6.2.8.1 Separate hydrolysis and fermentation
6.2.8.2 Simultaneous saccharification and fermentation (SSF)
6.2.8.3 Pre-hydrolysis and simultaneous saccharification and fermentation (PSSF)
6.2.8.4 Simultaneous saccharification and co-fermentation (SSCF)
6.2.8.5 Direct conversion (consolidated bioprocessing) (CBP)
6.2.9 Global ethanol consumption
6.3 Biobutanol
6.3.1 Production
7 BIOFUEL FROM PLASTIC WASTE AND USED TIRES
7.1 Plastic pyrolysis
7.2 Used tires pyrolysis
7.2.1 Conversion to biofuel
8 ELECTROFUELS (E-FUELS)
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Benefits of e-fuels
8.2 Feedstocks
8.2.1 Hydrogen electrolysis
8.2.2 CO2 capture
8.3 Production
8.4 Electrolysers
8.4.1 Commercial alkaline electrolyser cells (AECs)
8.4.2 PEM electrolysers (PEMEC)
8.4.3 High-temperature solid oxide electrolyser cells (SOECs)
8.5 Costs
8.6 Market challenges
8.7 Companies
9 ALGAE-DERIVED BIOFUELS
9.1 Technology description
9.2 Production
10 GREEN AMMONIA
10.1 Production
10.1.1 Decarbonisation of ammonia production
10.1.2 Green ammonia projects
10.2 Green ammonia synthesis methods
10.2.1 Haber-Bosch process
10.2.2 Biological nitrogen fixation
10.2.3 Electrochemical production
10.2.4 Chemical looping processes
10.3 Blue ammonia
10.3.1 Blue ammonia projects
10.4 Markets and applications
10.4.1 Chemical energy storage
10.4.1.1 Ammonia fuel cells
10.4.2 Marine fuel
10.5 Costs
10.6 Estimated market demand
10.7 Companies and projects
11 BIOFUELS FROM CARBON CAPTURE
11.1 Overview
11.2 CO2 capture from point sources
11.3 Production routes
11.4 Direct air capture (DAC)
11.4.1 Description
11.4.2 Deployment
11.4.3 Point source carbon capture versus Direct Air Capture
11.4.4 Technologies
11.4.5 Commercialization and plants
11.4.6 Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) in DAC
11.4.7 DAC plants and projects-current and planned
11.4.8 Markets for DAC
11.4.9 Costs
11.4.10 Challenges
11.4.11 Players and production
11.5 Methanol
11.6 Algae based biofuels
11.7 CO2-fuels from solar
11.8 Companies
11.9 Challenges
12 COMPANY PROFILES (153 company profiles)
- Aemetis, Inc.
- Agilyx
- Air Company
- Algenol
- Alpha Biofuels (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Andritz AG
- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA)
- ASB Biodiesel Limited
- Atmonia
- Avantium B.V.
- BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid Co., Ltd.
- BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH
- Benefuel Inc.
- Bio2Oil ApS
- BIOD Energy
- Biofine Technology, LLC
- Biofy
- Biojet AS
- Bloom Biorenewables SA
- Blue BioFuels, Inc.
- BlueAlp Technology
- Brightmark Energy
- bse Methanol GmbH
- BTG Bioliquids B.V.
- Byogy Renewables, Inc.
- C1 Green Chemicals AG
- Caphenia GmbH
- Carbon Collect Limited
- Carbon Engineering Ltd.
- Carbon Infinity Limited
- Carbon Recycling International
- Carbon Sink LLC
- Carbonade
- Carbyon BV
- Cargill
- Celtic Renewables Ltd.
- CERT Systems, Inc.
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
- Chitose Bio Evolution Pte Ltd.
- Circla Nordic
- Climeworks
- Coval Energy B.V.
- Crimson Renewable Energy LLC
- C-Zero Inc.
- D-CRBN
- Diamond Green Diesel LLC
- Dimensional Energy
- Dioxide Materials
- Dioxycle
- Domsjo Fabriker AB
- DuPont
- Eco Environmental
- Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT)
- Enerkem, Inc.
- Eneus Energy
- Eni Sustainable Mobility
- Ensyn Corporation
- Euglena Co., Ltd.
- Forge Hydrocarbons Corporation
- FuelPositive Corp.
- Fuenix Ecogy
- Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc.
- Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.
- GenCell Energy
- Genecis Bioindustries, Inc.
- Gevo, Inc
- Granbio Technologies
- Green COP Pte Ltd
- Green Earth Institute
- Green Fuel
- Hago Energetics
- Haldor Topsoe A/S
- Handerek Technologies
- Hero BX
- Honeywell
- Hyundai Oilbank
- Ineratec GmbH
- Infinitree LLC
- Infinium
- Innoltek
- Jilin COFCO Biomaterial Corporation
- Jupiter Ionics Pty Ltd
- Kaidi
- Kanteleen Voima
- Kvasir Technologies
- LanzaJet, Inc.
- Lanzatech
- Lectrolyst LLC
- Licella
- Liquid Wind AB
- LXP Group GmbH
- Manta Biofuel, LLC
- Mash Energy ApS
- Mercurius Biorefining Inc
- MOFWORX
- Mote, Inc
- NeoZeo AB
- Neste
- NewEnergyBlue LLC
- Nexus Fuels, LLC
- Nordic ElectroFuel
- Norsk e-Fuel AS
- Nova Pangaea Technologies (UK) Ltd.
- Novozymes A/S
- Obrist Group
- Opus 12, Inc.
- ORLEN Poludnie
- Oy Hydrocell Ltd.
- Phillips 66
- Phoenix BioPower
- Photanol B.V.
- Phycobloom
- Praj Industries Ltd.
- Preem AB
- Prometheus Fuels, Inc.
- Proton Power, Inc.
- Pure Lignin Environmental Technology
- Qairos Energies
- RenFuel
- Renmatix
- Repsol S.A.
- Resilient Energi
- Resynergi, Inc.
- RISE Research Institutes of Sweden AB
- Royal DSM N.V
- SABIC
- Sainc Energy Limited
- SBI BioEnergy Inc.
- Sea6 Energy
- Sekab E-Technology AB
- Shell
- Silva Green Fuel
- SkyNRG
- Skytree BV
- St1 Oy
- Steeper Energy Aps
- SunCoal Industries GmbH
- Sundrop Fuels, Inc.
- Sunfire GmbH
- Sunho Biodiesel Corporation
- Synhelion
- Twelve
- UPM Biofuels
- Velocys
- VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
- Versalis SpA
- Vertimass LLC
- Vertoro
- Vertus Energy Ltd.
- Virent Inc.
- Viridos
- WasteFuel
- XFuel
