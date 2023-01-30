American Oncology Network’s In-House Specialty Pharmacy Re-Accredited by URAC

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) in-house specialty pharmacy received re-accreditation with zero deficiencies through URAC. By receiving re-accreditation, the pharmacy has continued to demonstrate a comprehensive commitment to quality care, improved processes and better patient outcomes.

“We applaud the AON specialty pharmacy for once again achieving URAC accreditation. With this distinction, the pharmacy demonstrates excellence in quality health care delivery and their commitment to ensuring patient safety,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

“We are elated to have received re-accreditation status,” said AON Pharmacy Senior Director Doug Braun, CSP, PharmD, RPh. “Pharmacy accreditation shows our partners, payers and patients that our pharmacy meets the strictest standards and can assure them of the highest quality in all areas of the specialized clinical services.”

The AON specialty pharmacy serves more than 100 physicians by delivering oral cancer medications directly to patients — filling over 32,000 prescriptions in 2022 alone — and has access to most of the available oral oncolytic medications. Additionally, the pharmacy supports patients with financial assistance, insurance coordination, clinical assistance, treatment education and 24/7 patient and clinical support.

"It is our mission across the organization to meet the rigorous quality standards that have become the acceptable criterion in the industry,” said AON Chief Pharmacy and Clinical Services Officer James Gilmore. “URAC is an esteemed accrediting body that has set the benchmark for specialty pharmacies, and we are honored to have received their accrediting seal once again.”

“Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like the AON specialty pharmacy do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management,” said Griffin.

“The pharmacy team works tirelessly to ensure we adhere to the highest standards of prescription fulfillment and delivery. It is a team effort that I am proud to recognize and celebrate,” said Braun.

The pharmacy will be eligible for re-accreditation in 2026.

For more information about AON specialty pharmacy, visit https://www.aoncology.com/pharmacy/. For more information about URAC specialty pharmacy accreditation, visit https://www.urac.org/accreditation-cert/specialty-pharmacy/.

About American Oncology Network, LLC

The American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), an Inc. 5000-recognized company, is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians and 89 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 18 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most — providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician-led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today. Learn more at AONcology.com.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting healthcare quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the healthcare industry, addressing healthcare management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at urac.org.