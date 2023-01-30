Outlook on the Ride-On Mowers Market in the United States to 2027: Players Include Honda, Husqvarna, Kubota, Stanley Black & Decker and STIGA

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Ride-On Mowers Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Assessment 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. ride-on mowers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% during 2022-2027.

The market is expected to witness shipments of around 2,491.02 thousand units in 2027. The rising growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of landscaping services across the country due to the rising need to provide an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens.

Also, the surging investment in large lawn acreage of commercial properties as compared to residential units is boosting the demand for these services & hence the demand for riding lawn mowers from professional landscaping service providers in the market.

The country's government is making significant investments in the construction of outdoor open spaces. For instance, according to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2020, the local & state government of the country spent more than USD 10 billion on the construction of parks, sports infrastructure & community centers. Hence, such expansion of green spaces is boosting the U.S. ride-on mowers market.

The manufacturer-led programs' growth further supports the U.S. ride-on lawn mowers market. The vendors are undertaking referral programs that reward existing customers for bringing in new ones. For instance, John Deere rewards the person who refers ZTrak Commercial Zero Turn Mower with a discount of USD 100 on purchasing parts, service, or equipment & also offers the referred person a discount voucher of USD 50.

The growing usage of artificial turf in sports facilities such as cricket pitches, football grounds, and others to escape from the high cost of regular mowing and other maintenance cost associated with fertilizers, water, and others is expected to hamper the demand for ride-on lawn mowers in the market during the forecast period.

Key Industry Highlights

Battery life, amount of power, and price are the primary concerns of consumers concerning battery-powered ride-on lawn mowers. With the growing usage of Li-ion batteries in riding lawn mowers and other equipment, the price is declining significantly, thereby influencing its purchase among customers.

Remote-controlled mowers, electronic speed control & tight turn technology, are recent trends gaining momentum in the U.S. ride-on lawn mowers market.

The declining yard size in U.S. households due to the increasing demand for larger homes is expected to push the demand for walk-behind mowers, thereby hampering the demand for ride-on mowers in the market.

The supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and inflation significantly impacted the construction sector in 2020 and 2021. However, in 2022 and 2023, the spending on amusement & recreation construction is expected to increase by more than 7.5% and 6%, respectively, thereby offering substantial growth opportunities for the U.S. ride-on mowers market.

Industry Trends and Opportunities

Increasing Penetration of Recreational Facilities

Recreational facilities such as parks, playgrounds, and others help strengthen the citizens' healthy and vibrant community. Moreover, it also helps in attracting home buyers & increases the value of the property close to the open space.

The California government focuses on expanding outdoor spaces by investing in public park improvements. In 2022, California's local & state leaders granted nearly USD 15 million in funds for the expansion of outdoor facilities.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is taking initiatives to boost the green cover across the state. The plan for developing new playgrounds at St. Andrews State Park is underway. Such expansion of green spaces is boosting the U.S. ride-on mowers market.

Growing Demand from Golf Courses

Even after the pandemic in 2020, participation in golf observed remarkable growth. In 2020, the number of golfers across the U.S. reached around 25 million, witnessing a growth of nearly 500,000 and an increase of about 2% compared to 2019.

The U.S., accounting for more than 16,000 golf courses, has one of the highest numbers of golf courses worldwide.

The higher penetration of golf courses in the Southern U.S. compared to other regions is expected to generate higher demand for the equipment from the region.

Vendor Landscape

Vend competition is based on innovation, product updates, product portfolio, product differentiation, and pricing. Vendors try to break the price-based competition by relying on value-added sales offerings that offer them a competitive advantage and better margins. During the forecast period, the new product development initiatives for various lawns will intensify the competition in the U.S. ride-on mowers market.



Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota, STIGA, and The Toro Company are among the few significant vendors in the US ride-on mowers market. The competition among these leading players is high. Several players offer various gardening equipment to achieve economies of scale.

Other players in the industry are AriensCo, Bobcat, and Briggs & Stratton. Most players followed the acquisition strategy to become industry leaders.

For instance, in May 2021, AriensCo acquired AS-Motor, a Germany-based mowers manufacturer, which sells its mower products via 100 dealers in France; over 300 dealers in Germany; and distributors in the rest of the world and Europe. This acquisition enabled AriensCo to expand its reach across the European region.



Key Vendors

Ariens Company (AriensCo)

Deere & Company

Honda

Husqvarna Group

Kubota Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker

STIGA Group

The Toro Company

Other Prominent Vendors

AGCO

Altoz

AS-Motor

Bad Boy Mowers

Bobcat Company

Briggs & Stratton

Chervon Group

Emak Group

Generac Power Systems

Greenworks Tools

Masport

Metalcraft of Mayville

STIHL

SUMEC Group Corp.

Swisher Inc.

Techtronic Industries

Textron Inc.

The Grasshopper Company

Walker Manufacturing

Wright Manufacturing

Yangzhou Weibang Garden

Key Questions Answered

1. How big is the U.S. ride-on mowers market?

2. What is the growth rate of the U.S. ride-on mowers market?

3. What will be the U.S. ride-on mowers market share in the number of units by 2027?

4. Who are the key players in the U.S. ride-on mowers market?

5. What are the market trends impacting the U.S. ride-on mowers market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Fuel

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Transmission

4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Blade Type

4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Drive Type

4.4.7 Market Segmentation by Start Type

4.4.8 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Premium Insights

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Highlights

7.3 Snippets

7.4 Vendor Landscape



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Development of Li-Ion Battery

8.2 History of Lawn Mowers

8.3 Consumer Behavior

8.4 Walk-Behind Vs. Ride-On Lawn Mower

8.5 Lawn Mowers Market: Expert Insights

8.6 Us Lawn & Lawn Equipment Insights

8.7 Us Gasoline Price Trend Analysis

8.8 Penetration of Green Spaces

8.9 Recent Developments

8.9.1 New Product Launches

8.9.2 Mergers, Acquisitions, & Partnerships

8.10 Declining Demand for Gasoline-Based Ride-On Lawn Mowers

8.11 Dynamics of Landscaping Industry

8.12 Value Chain Analysis

8.12.1 Overview

8.12.2 Raw Material & Component Suppliers

8.12.3 Manufacturers

8.12.4 Dealers/Distributors

8.12.5 Retailers

8.12.6 End-Users

8.13 Regulations & Standards

8.13.1 Lawn Mowers

8.14 Impact of Covid-19



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Growing Landscaping Industry

9.2 Increasing Influx of Alternative Fuel Options

9.3 Internet Shaping End-User Purchasing Behavior



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Growing Demand from Golf Courses

10.2 Growing Manufacturer-Led Programs & Initiatives

10.3 Increasing Penetration of Recreational Facilities



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Growing Usage of Artificial Grass & Rise in Xeriscaping

11.2 High Upfront Cost & Longer Replacement Cycle

11.3 Eroding Vendor Margins Due to Volatility in Raw Material Prices



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Macroeconomic Factors

12.2.1 Gdp

12.2.2 Construction Outlook

12.3 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.1 Value

12.3.2 Volume

12.4 Market by Geography

12.4.1 Value

12.4.2 Volume

12.5 Five Forces Analysis

12.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.5.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.5.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product



14 Fuel Type



15 End-User



16 Transmission



17 Drive Type



18 Start Type



19 Blade Type



20 Distribution Channel



21 Region



22 South



23 West



24 Midwest



25 Northeast



26 Competitive Landscape



27 Key Company Profiles



28 Other Prominent Vendors



29 Report Summary



30 Quantitative Summary



31 Appendix

