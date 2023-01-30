FirstLight Receives 2022 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine

Albany, NY, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstLight, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named FirstLight’s Ransomware Protection, Data Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) as a 2022 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner, presented by TMC’s Cloud Computing Magazine.

The Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award recognizes technologies and vendors that have built cloud solutions that empower businesses, small and large, to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions, minimizing lost business opportunities.

Headquartered in Albany, New York, FirstLight operates a high-speed, low-latency fiber network in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic across six states: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont. FirstLight developed its award-winning Ransomware Protection, Data Backup and DRaaS solutions, leveraging geo-redundant cloud infrastructure to protect enterprise, government, healthcare, and education customers against the ever-looming threat of ransomware attacks and other security breaches.

“It is an honor for FirstLight to be recognized by Cloud Computing Magazine with this award,” said Patrick Coughlin, Chief Development Officer of FirstLight. “FirstLight strives to develop industry-leading disaster recovery solutions for our customers that maximize uptime and improve IT resilience. With the prominence of remote work and an increasing sophistication of hackers, reliable security solutions are a must in today’s market. Ransomware Protection, Data Backup and DRaaS ensure that when customers entrust FirstLight with their cloud and connectivity needs, we help protect their valuable data and ensure the ability to recover with minimal downtime.”

With Cloud Backup, FirstLight’s cloud sites provide scalable computing and storage that offer an optimal setting for replication and data backup incorporating leading technology partners like Veeam and Zerto, allowing clients to seamlessly recover workloads in the cloud while minimizing data loss. In addition to satisfying the 3-2-1 rule of data protection (3 copies of data, 2 different storage media, 1 offsite copy), FirstLight elevates ransomware protection with Immutable Backup and Insider Protection, which create an air gapped copy of data that cannot be overwritten or deleted before their scheduled time, protecting those copies from hackers who may have gained access through other means.

Additionally, FirstLight’s DRaaS protects critical business assets around-the-clock to prevent downtime with unique and scalable protection solutions that guard against threats like ransomware. DRaaS allows FirstLight customers to avoid spending excessive time and resources to implement and update their security solutions with network and cloud capabilities that support substantial data loads.

“Recognizing excellence in the advancement of cloud computing technologies, Cloud Computing magazine is proud to announce FirstLight’s Ransomware Protection, Data Backup and Disaster Recovery as a Service as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “FirstLight is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”

About FirstLight Fiber, Inc.:

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic connecting more than 13,000 locations in service with more than 125,000 locations serviceable by our more than 25,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight’s clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

