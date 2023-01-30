New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diesel Power Engines Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956576/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Diesel Power Engines Market to Reach $269.9 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Diesel Power Engines estimated at US$206.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$269.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standby, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$143.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prime / Continuous segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR



The Diesel Power Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured)

- Caterpillar, Inc.

- Cummins, Inc.

- Doosan Corporation

- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

- Kohler Company

- Kubota Corporation

- MAN SE

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

- Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

- Volvo Penta

- Wartsila Corporation

- Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956576/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Diesel Power Engine: A Prelude

Steady Growth Projected for Diesel Power Engine Market

Diesel Power Engines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Relative Better Performance and Efficiency than Gasoline and

CNG Generators Gives Impetus to the Diesel Power Engine Market

Rising Demand for Industrial Diesel Generators Instigates

Broad-Based Opportunities

Data Centers Rely on Industrial Diesel Generators Amid

Escalating Power Requirements

Surging Data Center IP Traffic Points Toward Increased Power

Requirements: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by

Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022

Aerospace Industry: A Niche Application Market for Industrial

Diesel Generators

Hospitality Sector Steers Demand for Commercial-Grade Diesel

Generators

Opportunities Remain Robust in Home Use Segment

Diesel Generators Gain Traction in Peak Shaving Applications

Standby Power Rated Generators: The Most Commonly Rated

Generator Sets

Prime Power Rated Generators Invalidate the Reliance on Public

Utility

Product Improvements and Technology Advancements Augment Market

Prospects: A Review of Select Recently Launched Diesel

Generators

CUMMINS India Unveils K38 Series 910 kVA Prime Diesel Generator

Sets

Cummins Showcases New QSG12 50Hz Diesel Generator Series

CATERPILLAR Upgrades Diesel Generator Sets with Optional

Dynamic Gas Blending? (DGB?) Dual-Fuel Technology Feature

Mahindra Powerol Forays into Higher Capacity Diesel Generators

segment with the Roll Out of mPower 250 and 320 kva DGs

Kohler Rolls Out KD Series Diesel Industrial Generator Sets

Volvo Penta Introduces TWD1645GE and TWD1644GE Diesel Engines

Silent Generators Step In to Redefine the Usability of Diesel

Engines



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Standby by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Standby by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Standby by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Peak

Shaving by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Peak Shaving by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Peak Shaving by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Above 5 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Above 5 MW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Above 5 MW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Diesel Power Engines Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Prime / Continuous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Prime / Continuous by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Prime / Continuous by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Below 1 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Below 1 MW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Below 1 MW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 1 -

2 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for 1 - 2 MW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for 1 - 2 MW by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2 -

5 MW by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for 2 - 5 MW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for 2 - 5 MW by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Diesel Power Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diesel

Power Engines by Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and

Peak Shaving - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standby,

Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diesel

Power Engines by Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW

and Above 5 MW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by Rated

Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1

MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diesel

Power Engines by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous

and Peak Shaving - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standby,

Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 -

5 MW and Above 5 MW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Diesel Power Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous

and Peak Shaving - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standby,

Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 -

5 MW and Above 5 MW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1

MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Diesel Power Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous

and Peak Shaving - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: China Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standby,

Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 -

5 MW and Above 5 MW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: China Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1

MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: China Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Diesel Power Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous

and Peak Shaving - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standby,

Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 -

5 MW and Above 5 MW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Diesel Power Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous

and Peak Shaving - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: France Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standby,

Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 -

5 MW and Above 5 MW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: France Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: France Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Diesel Power Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous

and Peak Shaving - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standby,

Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 -

5 MW and Above 5 MW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous

and Peak Shaving - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standby,

Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 -

5 MW and Above 5 MW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial, Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Diesel Power Engines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diesel

Power Engines by Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and

Peak Shaving - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standby,

Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diesel

Power Engines by Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW

and Above 5 MW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by Rated

Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below 1

MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Diesel

Power Engines by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: UK Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial,

Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous

and Peak Shaving - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Operation - Standby, Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Operation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Standby,

Prime / Continuous and Peak Shaving for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 -

5 MW and Above 5 MW - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

Rated Power - Below 1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines

by Rated Power - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Below

1 MW, 1 - 2 MW, 2 - 5 MW and Above 5 MW for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Diesel Power Engines by End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and

Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Diesel Power Engines by

End-Use - Industrial, Commercial and Residential Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Diesel Power Engines



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956576/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________