Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Diesel Power Engines Market to Reach $269.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Diesel Power Engines estimated at US$206.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$269.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standby, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.7% CAGR and reach US$143.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Prime / Continuous segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR
The Diesel Power Engines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 2.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured)
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Cummins, Inc.
- Doosan Corporation
- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
- Kohler Company
- Kubota Corporation
- MAN SE
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
- Volvo Penta
- Wartsila Corporation
- Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Diesel Power Engine: A Prelude
Steady Growth Projected for Diesel Power Engine Market
Diesel Power Engines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Relative Better Performance and Efficiency than Gasoline and
CNG Generators Gives Impetus to the Diesel Power Engine Market
Rising Demand for Industrial Diesel Generators Instigates
Broad-Based Opportunities
Data Centers Rely on Industrial Diesel Generators Amid
Escalating Power Requirements
Surging Data Center IP Traffic Points Toward Increased Power
Requirements: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Exabytes by
Segment for the Years 2016 through 2022
Aerospace Industry: A Niche Application Market for Industrial
Diesel Generators
Hospitality Sector Steers Demand for Commercial-Grade Diesel
Generators
Opportunities Remain Robust in Home Use Segment
Diesel Generators Gain Traction in Peak Shaving Applications
Standby Power Rated Generators: The Most Commonly Rated
Generator Sets
Prime Power Rated Generators Invalidate the Reliance on Public
Utility
Product Improvements and Technology Advancements Augment Market
Prospects: A Review of Select Recently Launched Diesel
Generators
CUMMINS India Unveils K38 Series 910 kVA Prime Diesel Generator
Sets
Cummins Showcases New QSG12 50Hz Diesel Generator Series
CATERPILLAR Upgrades Diesel Generator Sets with Optional
Dynamic Gas Blending? (DGB?) Dual-Fuel Technology Feature
Mahindra Powerol Forays into Higher Capacity Diesel Generators
segment with the Roll Out of mPower 250 and 320 kva DGs
Kohler Rolls Out KD Series Diesel Industrial Generator Sets
Volvo Penta Introduces TWD1645GE and TWD1644GE Diesel Engines
Silent Generators Step In to Redefine the Usability of Diesel
Engines
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
