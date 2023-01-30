Jeff Clark and Imre Gams Currency Trader Event: New Trading Breakthrough (by TradeInvestNow.com)

New York, NY, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeInvestNow.com would like to share an important update from our colleagues, expert trader Jeff Clark and currency trader Imre Gams from Omnia Research. Please read it immediately, because it involves an event taking place on Thursday, February 9th at 8 a.m. ET.

Jeff Clark and Imre Gams Currency Trader Event - What Is All About?

Between inflation, geopolitical conflict, and persistent shortages in everything from labor to raw materials – the volatility in the foreign exchange (Forex) market is on fire right now.

Many countries are trapped with inflationary pressures, forcing them to raise interest rates… Which can create extreme volatility in currencies.

Think about it…

Large institutions with billions at their disposal can take advantage of even the slightest uptick in interest rates…

Simply by moving money to the country with the most favorable rates.

As a result, multiple major currencies are trading at levels that haven’t been seen in decades!

This is the beginning of the biggest shift in monetary policy that the world has seen in over 14 years. These shifts tend to create long-lasting trends, making Forex an attractive market for years to come.

It’s no secret…

The U.S. dollar had a huge run last year…

And while many others are floundering, huge fortunes are being made in the currency markets.

If you want to know what’s coming and what to do next, I advise you to register for Jeff Clark and Imre Gams Currency Trader Event taking place on Thursday, February 9th at 8 a.m. ET.

What will Jeff Clark and Imre Gams share through The Currency Trader Event?

Attend Thursday, February 9th where for the first time in this major event, trading veteran Jeff Clark will reveal:

His biggest new trading breakthrough in four decades – and how it generated 20 winners out of 21 trades in the worst bear market in a decade…



How a private beta test group has seen the opportunity to collect gains even while the wider market has been tanking…

One strategic shift you must make to your trading strategy immediately to consistently pull a good amount of dollars per month out of the market – this strategy is directly responsible for two of the largest (legal) trades in history but almost nobody does it…

How you can put your name next to Jeff’s on this private trade distribution list to receive the next trade for FREE… so you can see for yourself exactly how fast and profitable these trades can be….

Who Is Jeff Clark?

Over the past four decades, Jeff Clark has worked at the top level as a professional trader…

He ran an independent private money management firm in San Francisco. He managed hundreds of millions of dollars for some of California’s wealthiest individuals – including professional athletes and members of the Silicon Valley elite.

He’s personally – and successfully – gone through the bear markets of 1987, 1998, 2000, 2008, and 2020…

He taught MBA students how to trade… founded an investor education firm… and left money management at age 42 as a multi-millionaire…

With astonishing success like this, it’s no wonder Jeff is one of the most sought-after trading experts in the world.

He’s been invited to give interviews and hundreds of speeches all over the world.

And now you have the chance to see his new trading breakthrough… and get the next trade for free.

Clear your schedule. And get ready for this exclusive invitation-only event on Thursday, February 9th, at 8 pm ET.

Who Is Imre Gams?

Imre Gams is a 14-year trading veteran.

He started his trading career managing his own money. After quickly building a strong track record, he was hired at one of the country’s leading proprietary trading firms.

Imre became one of the firm’s performance coaches and began training other professional and aspiring professional traders.

To date, he’s worked with over 3,000 traders in one-on-one and group settings.

Imre’s also managed substantial investment portfolios in the millions of dollars.

Within the trading world, Imre is known for his specialized expertise in technical analysis. He has given lectures and talks around the world to traders looking to sharpen their chart-reading skills.

He is now bringing his experience to Jeff Clark’s subscribers. In Currency Trader, Imre will make trade recommendations on the forex marketplace, the largest trading market in the world.

Imre’s trading strategy focuses on identifying short and intermediate-term movements in currencies such as the U.S. dollar, the euro, and the Japanese yen.

Few words about Omnia Research

Omnia Research is a publisher of financial information, mainly investment advisory services. It's the legal business name behind a number of financial advisory businesses, including Jeff Clark's Delta Report (JeffClarkTrader.com) and The Opportunistic Trader (OpportunisticTrader.com).

You can contact the Omnia Research team via the following:

Email: memberservices@jeffclarktrader.com

Phone: 1-800-752-0820

When Is Jeff Clark and Imre Gams Currency Trader Event scheduled to take place?

Jeff Clark and Imre Gams Currency Trader Event has been scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 9th, at 8 pm ET. It is important to note here that this event has limited spacing, so the sooner one signs up, the more likely they are guaranteed a seat.

How To Sign Up for the event?

To get access to Jeff Clark and Imre Gams Currency Trader Event, all individuals have to do is enter their respective emails here. Upon entering, those residing in the U.S. or have a U.S.-based phone number will also be presented with the chance of becoming VIPs. As a VIP member, the following extra bonus will be sent out immediately:

Jeff Clark’s #1 strategy for protecting your money in 2023 – FREE!

Should You Attend Jeff Clark and Imre Gams Currency Trader Event?

We can virtually guarantee you this will be the most profitable evening’s viewing you do all year.

Here are a few things that Jeff Clark and Imre Gams will cover…

An overlooked corner of the market where it’s possible to see profits in as little as a day!

The breakthrough new strategy that has generated 20 winners out of 21 trades so far.

The #1 asset to trade in 2023 (not stocks, not options, not crypto).

How going forward, you will have the opportunity to access Jeff Clark's highest and most elite level of research and recommendations, effectively for free.

Final Words

Here’s Jeff Clark and Imre Gams Currency Trader Event session summary…

WHAT: Immediate release of Jeff Clark’s strategic update: The new trading breakthrough



WHEN: Thursday, February 9th at 8 pm ET

WHERE: Private website – link will be emailed to you separately on Thursday.

This briefing will run for approximately 60 minutes and include a Q &A.

A replay may be available. Jeff Clark and his team will send the link to you after the official release. The replay link will be available to watch for a limited time only – and will not include exclusive gifts and bonuses available only to viewers on Thursday. So please clear your schedule and make time to view this exclusive briefing at 8 pm ET on Thursday, February 9th.

