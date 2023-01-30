New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Billing Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956446/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Consumer Billing Management Software Market to Reach $25.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Consumer Billing Management Software estimated at US$18.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$18.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Consumer Billing Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)

- AMDOCS Ltd.

- Athenahealth, Inc.

- Carecloud Corporation

- Cerillion Technologies Limited

- Continental Utility Solutions, Inc. (CUSI)

- CSG Systems International, Inc.

- Dataman Computer Systems Pvt. Ltd.

- EnergyCAP, Inc.

- Ericsson AB

- FTS - Formula Telecom Solutions Ltd.

- Gentrack

- Harris ERP

- Healthpac

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Logics Solutions, LLC

- LogiSense Corp.

- LogNet Systems

- McKesson Corporation

- National Information Solutions Cooperative, Inc.

- Netcracker Inc.

- Optiva, Inc.

- Oracle Corporation

- United Systems & Software, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956446/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Consumer Billing Management Software - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmacy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Consumer Billing Management Software Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World Historic Review for Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Pharmacy by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Consumer Billing Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



JAPAN

Consumer Billing Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



CHINA

Consumer Billing Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 44: China 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 45: China Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



EUROPE

Consumer Billing Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 51: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



FRANCE

Consumer Billing Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 59: France 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 60: France Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



GERMANY

Consumer Billing Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



UNITED KINGDOM

Consumer Billing Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain Historic Review for Consumer Billing Management

Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment -

On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Consumer

Billing Management Software by Deployment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Consumer

Billing Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



ASIA-PACIFIC

Consumer Billing Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Consumer Billing Management Software by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment -

On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Consumer

Billing Management Software by Deployment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Consumer

Billing Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



AUSTRALIA

Consumer Billing Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023

(E)

Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



INDIA

Consumer Billing Management Software Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise

and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 116: India 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 117: India Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: India Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



SOUTH KOREA

Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment -

On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 121: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Telecom,

Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 122: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea Historic Review for Consumer Billing

Management Software by End-Use - Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment -

On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for

Consumer Billing Management Software by Deployment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use -

Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for

Consumer Billing Management Software by End-Use - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Telecom, Pharmacy, Utilities and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Consumer



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956446/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________