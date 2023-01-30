Outlook on the Intraocular Lenses Global Market to 2027: Featuring Johnson & Johnson, Nidek, Rayner and RxSight Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intraocular Lenses: Global Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on organization size, component, provider, type, industry and geography. The report provides an overview of the intraocular lens (IOL) global market and analyses market trends. Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on product type, material, indication and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of IOL solution providers.

The report covers the market for IOL with regard to the product type across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report estimates the global market for IOL in 2021 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2027.

The regional market analysis of IOL devices is also covered in this report. The market has been segmented into various major geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World regions. Detailed analysis of major countries (e.g., the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries) will be covered within the regional segment. For market estimates, data are provided for 2020 because of the base year 2021, with estimates for 2022 and forecast value for 2027.

The scope of the study includes IOL devices and accessories that have been medically accepted and approved in the market, as well as sleep devices, which have been excluded from the study.

Report Includes

21 data tables and 2 additional tables

A brief general outlook of the global market for intraocular lens (IOLs) within the medical devices industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of key market potential for intraocular lens, technological trends, opportunities, and gaps estimating the current and future demand for IOLs market demand over the analysis period

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for global intraocular lens market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, age group, disease indication, and region

In-depth analysis for each of the market segments based on the product type such as monofocal lens, multifocal lens, toric lens, and extended depth of focus (EDOF) lens across key geographies

Information pertaining to strategic profiling of key companies (manufacturers and distributors) present across the globe and their competitive landscape, product launch strategies, and financial outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Alcon, Bausch + Lomb, Hoya Corp., and Johnson & Johnson

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Rise in Geriatric Population and Vision Disorders (High Impact)

3.1.2 Rise in Volume of Cataract Surgeries (High Impact)

3.1.3 Soaring Screen Time and Increasing Incidence of Computer Vision Syndrome (High Impact)

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 Dearth of Eye Care Health Personnel and Low Affordability in Emerging Countries (Moderate Impact)

3.2.2 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures for Permanent Vision Correction (High Impact)

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Increasing Demand for Ophthalmic Surgery for Vision Correction

3.4 Macroeconomic Factors Affecting the Global Market for Intraocular Lenses

3.4.1 Innovation of Personalized and Three-Dimensionally Printed Lenses

3.4.2 Advent of Smart Eyeglasses and Smart Contact Lenses

3.4.3 Contribution to Improving Ophthalmic Medical Access in Developing Countries

Chapter 4 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on the Vision Care Market

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Impacts

4.2.1 Momentary Halt in Product Manufacturing

4.2.2 Delays in Elective Surgical Procedures

4.2.3 Cancellation and Postponement of Eye Exams

4.2.4 Trade Restrictions and Supply Disruptions

4.3 Outline of Covid-19'S Impact on the Vision Care and Iol Market

4.4 Possible Post-Covid-19 Vision Care Market Scenario

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type, Indication, and Material

5.1 Market for Intraocular Lenses by Product Type

5.1.1 Monofocal Lenses

5.1.2 Multifocal Lenses

5.1.3 Toric Lenses

5.1.4 Extended Depth of Focus Lenses

5.1.5 Other Lenses

5.1.6 Market Size and Forecast

5.2 Market for Intraocular Lenses by Indication

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Market for Intraocular Lenses by Material

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

6.1 Global Market for Intraocular Lenses by Region

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Shares and Ranking of the Top Companies

7.2 Strategic Analysis

7.2.1 Product Launches and Developments

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Intraocular Lens Service, Infrastructure and Platform Providers

Alcon

Bausch + Lomb

Carl Zeiss

Hoya Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Rayner

RxSight

Chapter 9 Project Scope and Methodology

