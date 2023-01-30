English Finnish

Antti Mäkinen is proposed as new Chair of the Board of Sampo

Sampo’s Nomination and Remuneration Committee plans to propose previous Board member Antti Mäkinen as a new member of the Board of Directors of Sampo plc at the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2023, and to nominate him as Chair of the Board of Directors. Björn Wahlroos, the current Chair of the Board of Directors, has previously notified that he is not available for re-election. Mäkinen was a member of the Board of Directors of Sampo in 2018–2021.

- Antti has a compelling set of skills, with extensive experience of the financial services industry and of successfully stewarding a major listed Nordic company as Chair. In addition, Antti has strong knowledge of Sampo’s business and culture from his time on Sampo plc’s Board of Directors. I am convinced that Antti is the best candidate for the position and that his appointment will benefit Sampo, says Björn Wahlroos, Chair of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

- I am delighted to be nominated for the role of Chair of the Board of Sampo. As the largest pan-Nordic P&C insurer, and a leader in digital insurance services, Sampo is well positioned to continue its strong track record of creating shareholder value. During my previous tenure as a member of the Board, I took part in establishing Sampo’s P&C focused strategy, so I am excited by the prospect of working with the Board and management on implementing this, says Antti Mäkinen.

Mäkinen has managerial experience of over 20 years in the financial services industry, including Nordea, eQ plc and SEB Enskilda Securities. He was previously CEO of Solidium, and he has been on the Board of Directors of e.g. Sampo and Metso Outotec and the Chair of Stora Enso. Mäkinen was born in 1961 and holds a diploma of Master of Laws from University of Helsinki.

Björn Wahlroos was elected as Chair of the Board in April 2009. Before that, he was the Group CEO and President and Board member of Sampo in 2001–2009.

This proposal made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee will be discussed by Sampo plc’s Board of Directors. The Board will publish its full proposal for the members of the Board of Directors for the AGM on 29 March 2023. Sampo AGM will make the decision on the members of the Board of Directors on 17 May 2023 and the Board will elect its Chair in its organisational meeting after the AGM the same day.

Appendix: CV of Antti Mäkinen

CV

Antti Mäkinen

Born 1961

Education:

University of Helsinki

- Master of Laws 1986

Career:

Solidium

- CEO 2017–2022

Nordea Bank AB (publ)

- Several director positions 2010–2017

eQ Corporation

- CEO 2005–2009

SEB Enskilda Securities

- Finnish branch, Director 1996–2005

Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd

- Partner 1985-1996

Positions of trust:

Stora Enso, Chair of the Board of Directors 2021–23, member 2018–2021 (proposed as member of the Board of Directors 2023-)

Metso Outotec Corporation, member of the Board of Directors 2020–2023 (Metso Corporation 2018–2019)

Sampo plc, member of the Board of Directors 2018–2021