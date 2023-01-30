New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956233/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Stress Echocardiogram, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$936.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transthoracic Echocardiogram segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $393.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$393.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- Chison Medical Imaging Co., Ltd.
- Esaote SpA
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
- GE Healthcare
- Hitachi Medical Corporation
- Mindray Medical International Ltd.
- Philips Healthcare
- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market: Prelude
Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related
Mortality Rates Fuel Growth in the Cardiac Ultrasound Systems
Market
Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in
Millions by Cause for 2016
Leading Causes of Mortality in Low Income Countries: Number of
Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: Number of
Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016
Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global Cardiac Surgery Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Region
for 2019
Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses
Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Ultrasound Systems
Market
Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the
Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the
Years 1980, 2019 and 2050
Portable Cardiology Ultrasound Systems Market: An Overview
As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate
in Developing Economies, Growth Potential Exists for Cardiac
Ultrasound Systems Market
Innovations & Advancements
AI Technology Begins to Influence Cardiac Ultrasound Systems
Market
Strain Echocardiography to Transform Cardiac Ultrasound Market
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cardiac Ultrasound/Echocardiogram
Cardiovascular Ultrasound System
Types of Echocardiograms
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
