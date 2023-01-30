New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05956233/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Stress Echocardiogram, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$936.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transthoracic Echocardiogram segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $393.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$393.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$357.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market: Prelude

Cardiovascular Ultrasound Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases and Related

Mortality Rates Fuel Growth in the Cardiac Ultrasound Systems

Market

Leading Causes of Mortality Worldwide: Number of Deaths in

Millions by Cause for 2016

Leading Causes of Mortality in Low Income Countries: Number of

Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Leading Causes of Mortality in High Income Countries: Number of

Deaths in Millions by Cause for 2016

Global Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Cardiac Surgery Market: Breakdown of Revenues by Region

for 2019

Aging Global Population at High Risk of Cardiac Illnesses

Present Favorable Outlook for Cardiac Ultrasound Systems

Market

Global 60+ Population by Gender and Geographic Region for the

Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Top Countries with Highest Proportion of 60+ Population for the

Years 1980, 2019 and 2050

Portable Cardiology Ultrasound Systems Market: An Overview

As Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Increases at a Strong Rate

in Developing Economies, Growth Potential Exists for Cardiac

Ultrasound Systems Market

Innovations & Advancements

AI Technology Begins to Influence Cardiac Ultrasound Systems

Market

Strain Echocardiography to Transform Cardiac Ultrasound Market

Cardiac Ultrasound/Echocardiogram

Cardiovascular Ultrasound System

Types of Echocardiograms



