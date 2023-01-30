Chemical Pulp Is Estimated To Surpass A US$ 19.5 Billion Valuation By The End Of 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest data provided by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global chemical pulp market is estimated to reach US$ 19.5 billion by 2033-end, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2033.
The global market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of tissue products and paperboard packaging. Chemical pulp is commonly used in the manufacturing of paper boards. Chemical pulp is applied at a significant rate in the production of nano cellulose. Further, specialty pulps are also used in the textile industry and help in the manufacturing of hygiene products.
Report Attributes
|Details
|Historical Data
|2023 - 2032
|Value Projection (2032)
|US$ 19.5 Billion
|Growth Rate (2022-2032)
|7.4 % CAGR
|No. of Pages
|170 pages
|No. of Tables
|25 Tables
|No. of Figures
|132 Figures
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The global chemical pulp market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.
- The market is valued at US$ 9.5 billion in the year 2023.
- Sales of chemical pulp are estimated to reach a value of US$ 19.5 billion by the end of 2033.
- Demand for chemical pulp in Germany is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.
- The market Canada is projected to progress at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2033.
Competitive Landscape
Key players in the global chemical pulp market are incorporating various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to generate lucrative opportunities over the coming years.
For instance,
- In September 2019, a 50% share of Shell Saudi Arabia (Refining) Limited was acquired by Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) in the SASREF joint venture. This step has been taken in Jubail Industrial City, which is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Key Companies Profiled
- AkzoNobel NV
- BASF SE
- Solvay SA
- Buckman Laboratories International Inc.
- Dow Chemical Co
- Kemira Oyj
- ERCO Worldwide
- Nalco Holding Co
- Winning Strategy
Segmentation of Chemical Pulp Industry Research
- By Type :
- Brown Pulp
- White Pulp
- By Application :
- Writing Paper
- Printing Paper
- Industrial & Technical Paper
- Offset Paper
- Packaging Paper
- Paper Boards
- Kraft Paper
- Others
- By Region :
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
More Valuable Insights on Offer
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chemical pulp market for the period of 2023 to 2033.
The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (brown pulp, white pulp) and application (writing paper, printing paper, industrial & technical paper, offset paper, packaging paper, paper boards, kraft paper, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin
