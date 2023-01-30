Insights on the Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Global Market to 2030 - by Product Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market, by Product Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Central fill pharmacy automation systems are computer-controlled devices that count, package, and fill massive numbers of prescriptions received electronically from connected branches that are centrally located on a continuous cycle.



A third-party partner providing central fill as a service involves filling and distributing prescription drugs for a small or medium retail pharmacy chain from a single site as opposed to from individual pharmacy locations.

The vendor completes the dispensing processes up till the prescription is delivered to the pharmacy locations or directly to the patient after the prescription has been decided upon. The seven fundamental steps are labelling, dispensing, imaging, capping, confirming, packaging, and sorting/mailing.



Market Dynamics



Market players are involved in strategies such as facility expansions and thus, driving the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in November, 2020, ARxIUM completed the expansion of UNC health pharmacy operations. The multi-year engagement that expands and integrates UNC health shared services center, UNC hospitals, and Rex hospitals. By implementing a range of automated, interoperable systems, the health systems has achieved advanced pharmacy safety and operation efficiency.



Market players are focused on product launches and approvals, which is expected to drive growth of the global central fill pharmacy automation market over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, ARxIUM, a leading pharmacy automation industry, launched a cGMP RIVA IV compounding system for 503B central-fill, hospital, and outsourcing pharmacies. It is the only fully automated cGMP system on the market.



Increasing partnerships by market players is expected to fuel growth of the global central fill pharmacy automation market. For instance, in July 2019, RxSafe, LLC, announced partnership with U.K.-based Centred Solutions, Ltd to deliver adherence strip packaging automation to the European market. Under the agreement, Centred Solutions became the exclusive distributor of RapidPakRx in the U.K and the rest of the European Union (EU).



