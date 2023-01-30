New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Opportunity Analysis of EV Digital Products and Services" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414114/?utm_source=GNW

The electric vehicle (EV) market is growing rapidly and impacting the energy market and associated services.



As OEMs integrate more software-defined solutions into EVs, a potential market for digital products and services (P&S) exists.



EV-dedicated digital P&S allows key participants to continuously monetize these solutions through new revenue models.



In terms of a broader classification, EV digital services can offer solutions for charging, energy management, vehicles, value-added services (VAS), and eCommerce opportunities.



EV digital products can cover one or more of the sub-services and functions under these service classifications.



Digital products can be broadly classified into 3 types: stand-alone products, platforms, and white-label platforms, which cover software or software + hardware; they can be further monetized through new business models, such as platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS), and hardware-as-a-service (HaaS). Major global OEMs, including GM, Ford, Stellantis, Tesla, and Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), are creating dedicated business divisions for EV-related and new energy businesses, further enhancing the importance of strong EV digital product portfolios.



Market opportunities for EV digital P&S range from OEMs and end customers to charging business companies, energy service providers, mobility and fleet operators, and repurposing or recycling companies.In this study, Frost & Sullivan identifies about 36 EV digital P&S; it observes that it is a highly competitive market with more than 200 participants.



The study also covers functions and sub-functions of EV digital P&S and highlights market opportunities for each.



The more services, functions, and sub-functions a digital product covers, the higher its value addition and monetization prospects.

