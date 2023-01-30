Jasco Signs Exclusive Deal with Stanley Martin Homes for Smart Lighting Controls

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasco today announces an exclusive partnership with Stanley Martin Homes, Builder Magazine’s 2021 Builder of the Year, that will bring its top-of-the-line JascoPro Series smart lighting controls to one of the leading homebuilders in the United States.



Through Stanley Martin’s Digital-Ready Homes program, thousands of homeowners along the East Coast will enter brand-new builds with one of the most trusted Z-Wave technologies at their fingertips. JascoPro Series lighting controls are included as a standard feature as part of the Digital-Ready program. Z-Wave controls are secure, always up-to-date, and give homeowners voice control through Amazon Alexa or Google Home through the Alarm.com interface.

“Jasco is one of the earliest adopters of the Z-Wave protocol. Our proven track record of reliability and scalability is the reason our technology will appear in brand-new Stanley Martin Digital-Ready Homes,” said Joshua Roberson, National Director of Sales for Jasco. “Stanley Martin is setting itself apart from the crowd through its differentiated smart home program. Customers expect app driven technology solutions for their new home. We are proud to be a selected partner delivering the quality home buyers expect.”

Home buyers are increasingly seeking smart controls. The National Association of Realtors’ 2021 Home Buyers and Sellers Survey found that 20% of buyers purchased a new home over an existing home due to green/energy efficiency and smart home features. JascoPro series smart lighting controls provide an ease-of-use that allow homeowners to step into their new home and have total control.

“We ensure that all aspects of a new home are of the highest quality. That includes the brands that we chose for our Digital-Ready Homes program. We want to be on the cutting-edge of what homeowners want now, and the biggest selling points in the future,” said Butch Greene, Corporate Procurement Manager for Stanley Martin.

JascoPro Series is available only to building and installation professionals. For more information on the products available to building professionals, please visit: byjasco.com/jascopro.

About Jasco

Jasco designs and develops innovative products to simplify your life and connect your home. Jasco leads the market in lighting fixtures, lighting controls, consumer electronics, power protection and charging products. Jasco markets its products under some of the world’s most recognizable brand names and distributes them through virtually every major retailer. Jasco utilizes the power of every purchase to change lives and help those in need by donating 50% of net profits from Jasco's brands to causes that matter around the world. Jasco brands include JascoPro, Enbrighten, myTouchSmart, Jasco, Cordinate, Power Gear, EcoSurvivor, Projectables, Lights by Night and Titan.

