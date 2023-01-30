World Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Market Research Report 2023: Syndromic Multiplexing, T.A.T, Antimicrobial Resistance Movement, and Pandemic Mitigation Augments Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets by Technology, Plex, Place, Product and by Region with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 has broken open the market for point of care testing of respiratory infections. Now the competition for market share begins in earnest.

Large new markets are opening up. In health facilities, clinics, physicians' offices and elsewhere. And let's not forget the screening market, not just for COVID, but for the rest of the 20 something respiratory pathogens as well. Multiplex vs single plex? Explore the rapidly changing market as competitors jockey for position in new markets that are not yet well understood.

New technology is forever changing the diagnosis of respiratory infections. Shrinking time to result is opening up markets multiple times the size of current microbiology based practice. Diagnosis has already moved into the Emergency Room. It is now moving to the Physician's Office Lab. Could the Home be next?

The Multiplex factor is creating market confusion while lowering costs and improving care but important factors are holding back progress. The widespread nature of respiratory infections, (young people can get 8 colds a year) means that potential market sizes are enormous. Respiratory, already the largest infectious disease category could multiply in size. This is a growth opportunity for all diagnostic companies. Understand the opportunity and the risk with this in depth report.

Market Guides

Respiratory Infections Dx Market, Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

Market Overview

Respiratory Infections

Upper vs. Lower - Marketing Implications

Understanding the Role of Pneumonia

Bacterial Infections

Tuberculosis - A Special Case

Viral Infections

COVID-19

Fungal and Other Pathogens

Diagnostics - A Changing Role

Historical Practice

Current Diagnostics

The Multiplex Vector

Future Diagnostics - The Question of When and Where

Respiratory Infection Diagnostics - The Destination

Diagnostics as Defensive Weapons

COVID-19

Pandemic Diagnostics

Risk Management - Spark and Spread

Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based

Dx Technology - Immunoassay & Serology

Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

Unrecognized Role of Multiplex in Pandemic Management

Market Trends

Factors Driving Growth

Syndromic Multiplexing

T.A.T

Antimicrobial Resistance Movement

Pandemic Mitigation

An Aging at Risk Population

Factors Limiting Growth

The Cost Curve

Regulation and coverage

Laissez Faire

Instrumentation and Automation

The Shrinking Multiplexing Machine

Bioinformatics Networking and Anonymous Reporting

Diagnostic Technology Development

The Key Role of Time to Result

Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

Pathogen Identification - A Projected Timetable of the Future

Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Recent Developments

Genomtec Gets CE-IVD Mark for POC Respiratory Disease Test

FDA Issues First EUA for Non-Prescription COVID-19/Flu/RSV Test

"Diagnostics for the Real World" Plans Third-Generation POC Platform

Cue Health Targets DTC Market

Investors Skeptical of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Acquisition by Quidel

Sense Biodetection to Debut Instrument-Free POC MDx

LGC Develops 'Ultra-High-Throughput' COVID Workflow

Cue Health Files for IPO for up to $100M

QuantuMDx Developing Multiplex System, Syndromic Panels

Bio-Rad Laboratories Gets CE Mark for Respiratory RT-PCR Assay Kit

BforCure Preparing Multiple Panels for PoC qPCR Platform

Angstrom Bio Raises $3M in Private Financing

Test for Them All

Hologic Banking on MDx Acquisitions

Pandemic Pushes Handheld qPCR Devices Closer to Commercialization

Talis Biomedical 2020 Revenues Rise Sharply

Luminex to Develop Covid/Flu/RSV Test

Becton Dickinson Charts Transition of COVID Diagnostics

MiRxes Receives Approval for Multiplex Covid/Flu Test

New Silicon-Based Test for Infectious Disease Screening

GenMark to Meet Demand for Respiratory Panel

Tempus Announces COVID-19 Testing, Data Initiative

Abacus Diagnostica Readying Multiplex Respiratory Test

Qiagen Acquires NeuMoDx Molecular

Companies Shift to Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza

Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus, Flu, RSV Combo Panel

Cepheid Debuts 10-Color Technology With New Tuberculosis Test

BioMerieux's Pneumonia Panel Could Improve Care

Mammoth Biosciences Announces CRISPR-Based C19 Diagnostic

Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for C19 Molecular Test

Qiagen Respiratory Panel with C19 Receives CE Mark

Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding

Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS Respiratory Tract Assay

C19 Test Development by Co-Diagnostics

Rapid Diagnostics Completes Purchase of Enigma Diagnostics

Flu-Like Epidemic Could Kill 80 Mn Globally

Startup developing AI for TB detection

Nipah Virus a Global Threat

Profiles of Key Players



Abacus Diagnostica

Abbott Laboratories

Accelerate Diagnostics

Access Bio

Ador Diagnostics

ADT Biotech

Akonni Biosystems

Altona Diagnostics

Alveo Technologies

Anatolia Geneworks

Antelope Dx

Applied BioCode

Assurance Scientific Laboratories

Aureum Diagnostics

Aus Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Binx Health

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH.

Celemics

Cepheid (Danaher)

Chembio

Co Diagnostics

Credo Diagnostics Biomedical

Cue Health

Curetis N.V./Curetis GmbH

Detect

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diascopic

Diasorin S.p.A.

Enzo Biochem

Eurofins Scientific

Fluxergy

Fulgent Genetics

Fusion Genomics.

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx (Roche)

Hibergene Diagnostics

Hologic

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexagene

LightDeck Diagnostics

Luminex Corp

Lumos Diagnostics

Mammoth Biosciences

Maxim Biomedical

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech (Thermo Fisher)

Millipore Sigma

Mindray

Mobidiag (Hologic)

Mologic

Nanomix

Operon

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Prenetics

Primerdesign (Novacyt)

Prominex

Qiagen

QuantuMDx

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Seegene

Siemens Healthineers

Sona Nanotech

SpeeDx

T2 Biosystems

Talis Biomedical

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Veramarx

Veredus Laboratories

Visby Medical

XCR Diagnostics

Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

