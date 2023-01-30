World Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Market Research Report 2023: Syndromic Multiplexing, T.A.T, Antimicrobial Resistance Movement, and Pandemic Mitigation Augments Growth

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets by Technology, Plex, Place, Product and by Region with Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
COVID-19 has broken open the market for point of care testing of respiratory infections. Now the competition for market share begins in earnest.
Large new markets are opening up. In health facilities, clinics, physicians' offices and elsewhere. And let's not forget the screening market, not just for COVID, but for the rest of the 20 something respiratory pathogens as well. Multiplex vs single plex? Explore the rapidly changing market as competitors jockey for position in new markets that are not yet well understood.
New technology is forever changing the diagnosis of respiratory infections. Shrinking time to result is opening up markets multiple times the size of current microbiology based practice. Diagnosis has already moved into the Emergency Room. It is now moving to the Physician's Office Lab. Could the Home be next?
The Multiplex factor is creating market confusion while lowering costs and improving care but important factors are holding back progress. The widespread nature of respiratory infections, (young people can get 8 colds a year) means that potential market sizes are enormous. Respiratory, already the largest infectious disease category could multiply in size. This is a growth opportunity for all diagnostic companies. Understand the opportunity and the risk with this in depth report.
Our research makes you the expert in your organization. Get our research team working for you by ordering all, or a portion, of this comprehensive report. Assistance, and additional specific data, is provided without additional charges.
Make investment decisions and valuations with confidence using the latest data with five year market forecasts.
Market Guides
- Respiratory Infections Dx Market, Situation Analysis & Impact of COVID-19
- Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff
- Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors
Market Overview
Respiratory Infections
- Upper vs. Lower - Marketing Implications
- Understanding the Role of Pneumonia
- Bacterial Infections
- Tuberculosis - A Special Case
- Viral Infections
- COVID-19
- Fungal and Other Pathogens
Diagnostics - A Changing Role
- Historical Practice
- Current Diagnostics
- The Multiplex Vector
- Future Diagnostics - The Question of When and Where
- Respiratory Infection Diagnostics - The Destination
- Diagnostics as Defensive Weapons
COVID-19
- Pandemic Diagnostics
- Risk Management - Spark and Spread
- Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based
- Dx Technology - Immunoassay & Serology
- Time to Market and Preparedness Issues
- Unrecognized Role of Multiplex in Pandemic Management
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- Syndromic Multiplexing
- T.A.T
- Antimicrobial Resistance Movement
- Pandemic Mitigation
- An Aging at Risk Population
Factors Limiting Growth
- The Cost Curve
- Regulation and coverage
- Laissez Faire
Instrumentation and Automation
- The Shrinking Multiplexing Machine
- Bioinformatics Networking and Anonymous Reporting
Diagnostic Technology Development
- The Key Role of Time to Result
- Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture
- Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment
- Pathogen Identification - A Projected Timetable of the Future
Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Recent Developments
- Genomtec Gets CE-IVD Mark for POC Respiratory Disease Test
- FDA Issues First EUA for Non-Prescription COVID-19/Flu/RSV Test
- "Diagnostics for the Real World" Plans Third-Generation POC Platform
- Cue Health Targets DTC Market
- Investors Skeptical of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Acquisition by Quidel
- Sense Biodetection to Debut Instrument-Free POC MDx
- LGC Develops 'Ultra-High-Throughput' COVID Workflow
- Cue Health Files for IPO for up to $100M
- QuantuMDx Developing Multiplex System, Syndromic Panels
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Gets CE Mark for Respiratory RT-PCR Assay Kit
- BforCure Preparing Multiple Panels for PoC qPCR Platform
- Angstrom Bio Raises $3M in Private Financing
- Test for Them All
- Hologic Banking on MDx Acquisitions
- Pandemic Pushes Handheld qPCR Devices Closer to Commercialization
- Talis Biomedical 2020 Revenues Rise Sharply
- Luminex to Develop Covid/Flu/RSV Test
- Becton Dickinson Charts Transition of COVID Diagnostics
- MiRxes Receives Approval for Multiplex Covid/Flu Test
- New Silicon-Based Test for Infectious Disease Screening
- GenMark to Meet Demand for Respiratory Panel
- Tempus Announces COVID-19 Testing, Data Initiative
- Abacus Diagnostica Readying Multiplex Respiratory Test
- Qiagen Acquires NeuMoDx Molecular
- Companies Shift to Multiplex Tests for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza
- Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Coronavirus, Flu, RSV Combo Panel
- Cepheid Debuts 10-Color Technology With New Tuberculosis Test
- BioMerieux's Pneumonia Panel Could Improve Care
- Mammoth Biosciences Announces CRISPR-Based C19 Diagnostic
- Genetic Signatures Gets CE Mark for C19 Molecular Test
- Qiagen Respiratory Panel with C19 Receives CE Mark
- Lumos Diagnostics Closes $15M Series A Funding
- Fusion Genomics to Assess NGS Respiratory Tract Assay
- C19 Test Development by Co-Diagnostics
- Rapid Diagnostics Completes Purchase of Enigma Diagnostics
- Flu-Like Epidemic Could Kill 80 Mn Globally
- Startup developing AI for TB detection
- Nipah Virus a Global Threat
