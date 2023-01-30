Digital Twin Market Size is projected to reach USD 185.78 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 38.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A system designed to examine and study the physical object's actual behavior under various conditions are also referred to as a digital twin. It is mainly used to test modifications that will be made to the equipment later. A small object in a city can be the subject of the creation of the digital twin. The concept of a digital twin has many advantages. It offers a modern viewpoint on reducing maintenance costs and product flaws. The terms "digital twin prototype," "digital twin instance," and "digital twin aggregate" is divided into these three groups (DTA). Productivity is increased, and product reliability is increased by using a digital twin. To create a replica of real-world scenarios, it employs data modeling and 3D graphics. Digital twins are quickly emerging as an Industry 4.0 technology. A digital twin is doable at the component, asset, system, and process levels.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-twin-market/request-sample





Supply Chain Efficiency is Improved in Manufacturing Sectors

Production waste and unplanned downtime have a significant impact on manufacturers. To prevent further losses, manufacturers are looking for a system to spot flaws and malfunctions. Utilizing a digital twin has the advantage of being able to reduce extra costs and create time. At every stage of the design process, Digital Twin helps engineers enhance a product's performance by examining and altering the physical design of the prototype. Engineers can simulate the digital prototype they have created and quickly and affordably alter the prototype's design at any stage of the design process with the help of a digital twin. Eighty-two percent of the organizations have dealt with the problem of unplanned downtime & production waste for three years running, with an average loss of USD 2 million, according to reports from Service Max, a service execution management company.

Growing Attention to the Cutting-Edge Analytics of Real-Time Data

Digital twin technology can represent a complete manufacturing facility, an assembly line, specific components, or a group of employees. Upon careful examination, it was found that approximately 75% of businesses using or attempting to use the Internet of Things already make use of Digital Twins or have plans to do so within the next 12 months. Solutions can be produced by digital twin technology using a variety of data and information sources. The core of the entire Digital Twin technology is data analytics. The capacity of digital twin technology to model and observe objects is a crucial feature. The digital twin feature reflects real-time data analysis . Real-time data analytics enhances the functionality of the Digital Twin technology within a business or organization. Once established, digital twins and analytics provide more accurate diagnostic, optimal, and predictive operations.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 185.78 Billion by 2031 CAGR 38.8% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Solution, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors IBM, PTC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Ansys, SAP, Oracle, Robert Bosch, and SWIM.AI Key Market Opportunities Growing Attention to the Cutting-Edge Analytics of Real-Time Data Key Market Drivers Supply Chain Efficiency is Improved by the Use of Digital Twins in Manufacturing Sectors

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/digital-twin-market





Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant contributor to the global digital twin market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period. North America is expected to rule the global twin market during the forecast period due to the region's early adoption of technology and the presence of crucial software firms. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are home to some top global market players who have embraced large-scale cloud technologies and are keeping up with new developments. Some small-scale industries that continue to rely on legacy systems are expected to grow slowly. North America, however, has emerged as one of the first regions to use digital twin technology to increase productivity due to its dominance in nearly all industries. The regions have the most advanced infrastructures for supporting emerging technologies, such as digital twins, which is the primary driver of the technology's widespread adoption.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.1% during the forecast period. The expansion of this region can be attributed to the industrialized manufacturing and automotive sectors in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The region's market is also being driven by the growth of smart cities throughout the area and the high demand for consumer goods. Due to rapid technological advancements and successful experiments, the region has become one of the top technology experts in the world market. The deployment of automation solutions and various software development have helped to manufacture lines and downstream operations in recent years. Due to the region's strong economic growth and the large number of vendors offering digital twins, these developments have positively impacted the growth of the digital twin market in the Asian region.





Key Highlights

The global digital twin market size is projected to reach USD 185.78 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

is projected to reach USD 185.78 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period Based on type, the global digital twin market is bifurcated into digital twin prototype, digital twin instance, and digital twin aggregate. The digital twin prototype segment is the highest contributor to the market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 39.48% during the forecast period.

the global digital twin market is bifurcated into digital twin prototype, digital twin instance, and digital twin aggregate. The digital twin prototype segment is the highest contributor to the market and is forecasted to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on the solution, the global digital twin market is bifurcated into components, processes, and systems. The processes segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.1% during the forecast period.

the global digital twin market is bifurcated into components, processes, and systems. The processes segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end users, the global digital twin market is bifurcated into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, home & commercial, healthcare, energy & utilities, oil & gas, and others. The automotive & transportation segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.2% during the forecast period.

the global digital twin market is bifurcated into aerospace & defense, automotive & transportation, home & commercial, healthcare, energy & utilities, oil & gas, and others. The automotive & transportation segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant contributor to the global digital twin market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players in the Global Digital Twin Market

General Electric

IBM

PTC

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

Ansys

SAP

Oracle

Robert Bosch

SWIM.AI





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-twin-market/request-sample





Global Digital Twin Market: Segmentation

By Type

Digital Twin Prototype

Digital Twin Instance

Digital Twin Aggregate

By Solution

Component

Process

System

By End User

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Home & Commercial

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Digital Twin Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Digital Twin Prototype Market Size & Forecast Digital Twin Instance Market Size & Forecast Solution Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Component Market Size & Forecast Process Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Solution Canada By Type By Solution Mexico By Type By Solution Latin America By Type By Solution Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Solution France By Type By Solution U.K. By Type By Solution Italy By Type By Solution Spain By Type By Solution Rest of Europe By Type By Solution Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Solution China By Type By Solution Australia By Type By Solution India By Type By Solution South Korea By Type By Solution Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Solution Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Solution South Africa By Type By Solution Kuwait By Type By Solution Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Solution Company Profile General Electric Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio IBM Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Microsoft Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/digital-twin-market/toc





Market News

In November 2022, To significantly increase the scope and interoperability of infrastructure data that engineering firms and owner-operators can use to create and leverage digital twins in design, construction, and operations workflows, Bentley Systems, Inc., a provider of infrastructure engineering software, has announced new capabilities of its iTwin Platform.

In October 2022, Through the launch of its open digital business platform Siemens Xcelerator, Siemens is driving the digital transformation of economies. The platform aims to simplify digitalization quicker and more widely by combining a broad, carefully-curated portfolio with a robust partner ecosystem and developer marketplace.





News Media

Global Energy Management Systems (EMS) Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period

Stringent Regulations Regarding Energy Conservation and Growing Adoption of Iot Technology in Boilers to Bolster the U.S. Residential Boiler Market Growth









Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Advanced Missile Defense System Market: Information by Application (Detection, Tracking and Identification, Interception), Component (Sensing, Engagement), and Region — Forecast till 2031

E-House Market : Information by Type (Skid Mounted), Module Type (Single), Module Components (Switchgear), Shipping Size (Compact Kiosk), Voltage, Application and Region — Forecast till 2029

Smart Card Market : Information by Type (Contact, Contactless), Component (Software, Hardware), Access Type (Physical, Logical), Industry Vertical, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Carbon Footprint Management Market : Information by Component (Software, Service), Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Industry (IT and Telecom, Utilities), and Region — Forecast till 2031





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter