Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Blowing Agents Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Blowing Agents estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. HC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$936 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the HFC segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $370.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR
The Blowing Agents market in the U.S. is estimated at US$370.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$389.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$246.2 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- Arkema Group
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Dow, Inc.
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Foam Supplies, Inc.
- Harp International Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Linde AG
- Solvay SA
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude into Blowing Agents Market
HFC Product Segment Accounts for Largest Share in Blowing
Agents Market
Asia-Pacific Dominates the Blowing Agents Market
Blowing Agents - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
A Prelude into Leading Market Players
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Polymeric Foam from Construction Sector
to Spur Growth in Blowing Agents Market
PU Foam Sales in the US in Building and Construction Industry:
2012-2016
Rising Standard of Living to Support Market Growth
Technological Advancements to Support Market Growth
Challenges
Enforcement of Kigali Amendment to Reduce Consumption and
Production of HFCs in the Long-Run
List of Global Reduction Measures for HFC
Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Permitted for HFC during
Phase Down in EU
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Blowing Agents Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HC by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World Historic Review for HC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for HC by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HFC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for HFC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for HFC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HCFC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for HCFC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for HCFC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyurethane by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Polyurethane by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyurethane by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polystyrene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Polystyrene by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Polystyrene by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Polyolefin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Polyolefin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyolefin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Foams by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Foams by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Blowing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Blowing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Blowing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Blowing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Blowing Agents by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Blowing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: France Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Blowing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Foam - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Blowing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blowing
Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC and
Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Blowing
Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and
Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Blowing Agents by
Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Blowing
Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC,
HFC, HCFC and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Blowing Agents by
Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Blowing
Agents by Foam - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Blowing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blowing Agents by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blowing Agents by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blowing Agents by
Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC,
HCFC and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene,
Polyolefin and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blowing Agents by
Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents
by Foam - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Blowing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Blowing Agents by
Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Foam - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
INDIA
Blowing Agents Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: India Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Product -
HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: India 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC, HCFC
and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin
and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: India Historic Review for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: India 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents by Foam -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other
Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Blowing Agents by
Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 127: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC, HFC,
HCFC and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene,
Polyolefin and Other Foams - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 129: South Korea Historic Review for Blowing Agents by
Foam - Polyurethane, Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 130: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Blowing Agents
by Foam - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Blowing Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and
Other Products - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Blowing
Agents by Product - HC, HFC, HCFC and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Blowing
Agents by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HC,
HFC, HCFC and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Blowing Agents by Foam - Polyurethane,
Polystyrene, Polyolefin and Other Foams - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
