New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Global Pharmaceutical Logistics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414112/?utm_source=GNW

Medicine production supply chains are currently operating under huge stress due to the war in Ukraine, COVID-19-related disruptions, logistics bottlenecks, and inflation.



An energy-related shutdown of production would have a detrimental effect on the supply of critical medicines to patients in the EU and worldwide.



The excessive amount of pressure on healthcare supply chains worldwide is driving companies to address vulnerabilities.



Pharmaceutical companies will need to rely heavily on an unprecedented level of cooperation from raw material suppliers, government agencies, and contract development and manufacturing organizations.



The increasing focus on biologics, adoption of technology, and shift to patient-centric model is transforming the pharma logistics market; the COVID-19 pandemic has sped up the rate of transformation and acted as a catalyst for the adoption of decentralized trials.



This has increased the complexity of coordination of not only clinical trial supply management but also healthcare professionals, and arranging necessary infrastructure for drug storage and infusion.



This research analytics on the global pharmaceutical logistics market identifies some of the leading growth opportunity areas in cold chain capabilities for next-generation vaccines and biologics and hybrid trial logistics ensuring patient enrollment and diversity, highlighting the improved last-mile connectivity to propagate the anytime-anywhere care business model.



In addition, the market is witnessing the simultaneous adoption of predictive supply chain solutions that optimize pharma operations and improve profitability.

Author: Unmesh Lal

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414112/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________