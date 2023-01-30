Industrial Metaverse Opportunity Analysis Report, Q4 2022

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Metaverse Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The central concept of the Metaverse is straightforward but intriguing: a persistent 3D world where an infinite number of people can interact with one another in real time. The term Industrial Metaverse refers to an always-on 3D environment where digital twins provide virtual replicas of the physical machinery, production line, vehicles, grids, and even cities and humans.



Forward-looking businesses are already using digital tools to build customer relationships and, to these businesses, the Metaverse will be a natural next step, offering improved capabilities through immersive experiences, live customer interactions, and personalization features

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Industrial Metaverse

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope

Definitions

3 Industrial Metaverse - An Introduction

Industrial Metaverse - An Overview

Digital Twins and the Metafactory

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

4 Enabling Technologies

Metaverse Conceptual Framework

Digital Twins

AI

Blockchain

XR

5 Global Metaverse User Survey - Manufacturing

2022 IT Decision-maker Survey

Investments in Immersive Technologies

Business Potential and Deployment Status for the Metaverse

Main Benefits for Joining the Metaverse

Key Performance Indicators to Measure the Success of Metaverse Adoption

6 Application Analysis

Industrial Metaverse - Key Applications

Application Analysis - Simulation (Design to Delivery)

Application Analysis - Remote Collaboration

Application Analysis - Asset Management and Maintenance

Application Analysis - Immersive Learning

Application Analysis - Employee Onboarding

Application Analysis - Business Development and Data Monetization

7 Key Participants

Nvidia and Microsoft

Qualcomm and Siemens

Dassault Systemes, Eon Reality, and Aveva

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Developing B2B Applications in the Metaverse

Growth Opportunity 2 - Finessing Digital Marketing

Growth Opportunity 3 - Bringing Enterprises Closer to a Sustainable Reality

Growth Opportunity 4 - Factories of the Future's Need for New-generation Modelling Tools

Growth Opportunity 5 - Enabling Supply Chain Optimization

