Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Bag Filters Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bag Filters estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Pulse Jet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reverse-Air segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Bag Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured)

- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

- Bwf Envirotech

- Camfil Farr Inc.

- Danaher Corporation

- Donaldson Co., Inc.

- Eaton Corporation PLC

- General Electric Company

- Lenntech BV

- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

- Parker Hannifin Corporation

- Rosedale Products Inc.

- Thermax Global

- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Highly Polluting Industries Such as Cement, Power Generation,

Chemical and Other Process Industries Drive Demand for Bag

Filters

Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Competition

Global Bag Filter Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales

by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Bag Filters - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alarming Rise in Industrial Air Pollution Sets Strong

Foundation for the Growth of Bag Filters

Number of Deaths Worldwide Due to Outdoor and Indoor Air

Pollution: Breakdown in Million by type of Diseases

Top-Ranking Cities with Highest Air Pollution in Micrograms per

Cubic Meter

Number of Deaths Worldwide Due to Outdoor Air Pollution:

Breakdown in Million by Region

Strict Environment and Safety Regulations to Minimize Air

Pollution Benefits Market Growth

Number of Health Effects Avoided Per Annum in the US Due to the

MATS Implementation

Need to Reduce Particulate Matter Emissions from Fossil Fuel

Drives Demand for Bag Filters in Power Generation Industry

Global Electricity Generation: Breakdown of CO2 Emissions in

TWh for the Years 2016, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Permissible Limits of PM Emissions Set by Different Countries

from Coal-Fired Power Plants

Rapid Increase in Cement Production Drives Demand for Bag Filters

Global Cement Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years

2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030

Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Tons/Year in the Cement

Industry for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Bag Filters Market to Benefit from the Mining Industry’s Need

to Comply with Emission Control Norms

Increasing Need to Recycle Waste Drives Demand for Bag Filters

in the Municipal Sector

Top Ranking Regions Generating Largest Amount of Municipal

Waste in Million Tons Per Annum

Emergence of Alternative and Renewable Sources of Energy:

A Major Growth Restraint

Product Overview

Bag Filter: An Introduction

Bag Filter by Type

Pulse Jet

Reverse-Air

Mechanical Shaker

Advantages and Disadvantages of Various Types of Bag Filters

Bag Filter by Filter Media



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

