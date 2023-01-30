Global Space Cybersecurity Market Analysis/Growth Opportunities Report: Comparison of Cybersecurity Capabilities of Different Spacefaring Nations

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Space Cybersecurity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis exclusively discusses the cybersecurity component of the space industry.

This study outlines cybersecurity's rising importance due to new trends. It gives an overview of key focus areas, adoption of the as-a-Service business model, cybersecurity incidents, military and defense perspective, and a comparison of cybersecurity capabilities of different spacefaring nations.

The need of and reliance on space-based data and satellite services and capabilities are rising exponentially, attracting undue attention from adversaries.

Every stage of a satellite's life cycle, from design and development to end-of-life or decommissioning, involves information technology (IT) services, making cybersecurity a crucial part of the larger space ecosystem. The complexities and vulnerabilities at each stage of a satellite's or spacecraft's life cycle must be considered to maintain security.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry?

What is the impact of cybersecurity on satellites and ground infrastructure?

How is cybersecurity affecting the space industry's changing business model?

How did cybersecurity impact the space industry previously?

What is cybersecurity's impact on the military and defense sector?

What is the global landscape of cyber capabilities in the military and defense sector?

What role might cybersecurity play in achieving sustainability development goals?

What are the growth opportunities in this industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space-based Cybersecurity Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Overview and Scope

Key Threats and Industries Affected by Cyber Threats

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Impact of Cybersecurity on Satellites

Impact of Cybersecurity on Ground Infrastructure

Key Focus Areas

Impact of 'as-a-Service' Business Model Adoption in the Space Industry

Cybersecurity Incidents in Space

Impact on Military and Defense Sector

Global Landscape: Cyber Capabilities in the Defense Sector of Spacefaring Nations

Current Development of Cyber Capabilities in the Defense Sector of Spacefaring Nations

Sustainability

3 Space Cybersecurity Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Cybersecurity Capability Testing Platforms

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Relations with Cybersecurity Market Participants

Growth Opportunity 3: Development of Standards and Policies

Growth Opportunity 4: AI- and ML-powered Cybersecurity Systems

Growth Opportunity 5: Cybersecurity in as-a-Service Business Model

