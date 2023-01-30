New York, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Coast Guard Budget Overview" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06414110/?utm_source=GNW

This study focuses on the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Coast Guard (USCG) fiscal year (FY) 2023 spending request.



It outlines the Coast Guard’s budget categories and prominent program funding priorities and includes an emphasis on environmental activities.



In addition, the study highlights examples of contracts and key market participants during calendar year (CY) 2022. The study outlines the Coast Guard’s spending drivers, restraints, and technology interests.



It discusses growth opportunities for research into artificial intelligence, clean energy, and climate-resilient infrastructure.



The Coast Guard market is mature and stable, and this study outlines and provides commentary on budget trends.



The Coast Guard’s Environment Compliance and Restoration (EC&R) program is part of the overall DHS climate action plan.



The goal of the study is to better understand the current state of the Coast Guard’s budget request, operational trends driving the Coast Guard market, and the future objectives for Coast Guard spending.

Author: Brad Curran

